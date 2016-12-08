Investing in Furniture Makes Events More Profitable

There is no limitation to how furniture and decor can be used at an event in today's market. Event furniture is no longer a trend but a staple in the event industry and a must for any rental company wishing to stay current in today's ever competitive market.

While renting from a local or national supplier is an option, the cost of renting is high. Companies that invest in their own inventory, however, are more likely to see a return on investment.

One of the key elements to any event concept is to have a versatile and multifunctional product. What and where a company decides to buy are equally important in this regard. Since buying inventory, rather than renting or sub-renting, is an investment into a company and its image, companies should buy from a vendor that understands this. An experienced vendor recognizes the functionality, use, and abuse of rental equipment. Furniture for event rental can't be purchased at your local big box store. Purchase goods that will last, give the best return, and have been designed for the rental industry.

Modern Event Furniture (MEF) has been active in the event industry for more than 12 years and brings its know-how in both event and equipment design to its clients. The complete furniture, lighting, and accessory lines feature more than 150 items, which have been created to mix, match, and work together. Intimidating as that may sound, MEF has capsule collections that will function on their own or can be mixed with other elements. Since all MEF goods are designed in-house, the unique model of the products purchased cannot be easily duplicated or imitated.

To combat the pitfalls of late night pack-ups and employee error, the MEF design team is constantly traveling and sourcing for inspiration and ingenious solutions to event rental dilemmas. Most MEF products are available in sturdy road-cases for quick and easy transport. Chandeliers can be hoisted straight out of their cases, while tables are knock-down without the need for any tools or screws for assembly. All metal items are polished stainless steel for durability, easy maintenance, repair, and even re-polishing.

MEF has a vast offering of inspiring event photos, floor plans, and 2-D and 3-D icons to help clients create their own. The sales team takes the time to discuss each customer’s base and goes over typical events. They also make purchase suggestions that fit within a client’s existing inventory. Or else, they’ll launch clients into another market altogether.

