January 13, 2017: Twitter Partners With PBS to Live Stream Inauguration, D.C. Parking Permit Applications for Women's March Outweigh Inauguration by 1,000, Bonnaroo Organizers Say Festival Hasn’t Become Too Mainstream



1. TWITTER PARTNERS WITH PBS TO LIVE STREAM INAUGURATION: Twitter has partnered with PBS NewsHour to live stream the inauguration on January 20. TechCrunch: “The feed will be available on Twitter apps, and at inauguration.twitter.com. Trump’s official office-taking event has been the subject of a lot of attention in the lead-up to the day, since the Trump administration has been scrambling to find artists willing to actually perform—and even then coming up with some acts that are attending partly under mild duress. Trump’s entertainment lineup for the inauguration includes America’s Got Talent competitor Jackie Evancho, The Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. A number of top-tier celebrities have been vocal about being approached, and about their rejection of invitations. Both the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir have faced internal controversy as a member of the choir quit, and one of the The Rockettes members took to social media to express reluctance to perform, and fear of reprisals from the organization should she refuse. Meanwhile, Trump has attempted to spin the inability to source talent as a positive, in a flatly counter-factual retelling of the rejections as something actively decided on his organization’s side in order to focus on 'the people.'” http://tcrn.ch/2jbkiYE



2. D.C. PARKING PERMIT APPLICATIONS FOR WOMEN'S MARCH OUTWEIGH INAUGURATION BY 1,000: At least 1,000 more buses have applied for Washington, D.C., parking on January 21 for the Women's March on Washington than for the inauguration the day before. Washington Post: “llen (D-Ward 6) said at least 1,200 buses have applied for permits to park at RFK Stadium in Washington on Jan. 21, the day of the Women’s March on Washington, while 200 have applied for parking the day before, Inauguration Day. NBC4 first reported the figures. RFK has a capacity of 1,300 buses. RFK Stadium is the main city-run parking option for charter buses over that weekend. Buses can still find their own parking outside RFK, so these numbers do not necessarily reflect all of the buses that will be headed to the District for inauguration or the Women’s March. The District’s Department of Transportation is running the parking and permitting process at RFK and says there are other parking sites in the city at locations such as Union Station and the Navy Yard.” http://wapo.st/2ihRE8W



3. BONNAROO ORGANIZERS SAY FESTIVAL HASN’T BECOME TOO MAINSTREAM: The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, has evolved from a jam-band festival into an event with headliners including U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the Weeknd. Organizers say the festival, taking place June 8-11, needs to reinvent itself. Billboard: “Bonnaroo drew some 45,000 fans last June, a 46 percent drop from its peak in 2011, and organizers were undoubtedly under pressure to fix the problem quickly. (Live Nation, the world's biggest promoter, bought a controlling interest in the festival in 2015, then purchased one of its founding promoters, AC Entertainment of Knoxville, Tennessee, late last year.) U2, which recently announced a stadium tour, had been informally discussing the possibility with Bonnaroo organizers for two or three years until the timing finally clicked in. But Bonnaroo's organizers say they don't view the festival as tethered to Jerry Garcia guitar solos, and haven't for many years. ‘We certainly have jam-band roots from the first year, but our goal wasn't to create a jam-band festival. The goal was always to create a great music festival,’ says Ashley Capps, founder of AC Entertainment, Bonnaroo's founding promoter. ‘If there's a governing principle, it's to keep it fresh and exciting and new and not repeat ourselves—it’s a fine balance between maintaining continuity while still celebrating the moment today.’ Almost every Bonnaroo lineup in recent years has contained one prominent jam band, and the festival has taken pains to play up its all-star ‘Superjams,’ … That has changed for 2017: Beyond Umphrey's, improvisational bands such as New Orleans' Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Greensky Bluegrass and this year's Superjam are in tiny print on the poster. Could that be because of an increased Live Nation presence? Rick Farman, co-founder of Superfly Productions, Bonnaroo's other founding organizer, says ‘We haven't changed our overall view of how talent should come together. We're another year integrated with the Live Nation team and to be part of their team and knowledge base is a huge asset for Bonnaroo.’” http://bit.ly/2jDXKNg



COAST TO COAST: Online footwear and apparel brand Zappos will kick off its yearlong, cross-country Friends with Benefits Roadshow on January 27-29 in Austin. The mobile retail experience will then head to Atlanta and Nashville, and more cities will be announced in the coming months.



BOSTON: The 26th annual Boston Wine Expo will take place February 18-19 at the Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center. The event is produced by Conventures, Inc., in collaboration with the Boston Guild of Oenophilists.



CHICAGO: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago will host its third annual charity boxing match, the Patrick J. Ryan Main Event & Casino Night; it will take place February 3 at the Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The event will benefit the Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide program.



LAS VEGAS: Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas will host an after-party for the Adult Expo on January 21.



LOS ANGELES: Essence will host its eighth annual “Black Women in Music” event on February 9 at NeueHouse Hollywood. The official Grammy Week event will honor Erykah Badu and feature a performance by Roc Nation management artist Tiwa Savage.



The fourth annual All-Star Chef Classic will take place March 8-11 at L.A. Live. More than 55 Michelin-starred chefs and James Beard Award nominees and winners are slated to participate.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Humane Society of Greater Miami will host Pawpurrazzi 2017: “A Sparkling Affair” fund-raiser on January 20 at Jungle Island.



NEW YORK: The 71st annual Tony Awards will take place June 11 at Radio City Music Hall, where the show will be broadcast live on CBS. Nominations will be announced on May 2.



New York Cruise Lines and the Durst Organization have acquired New York Water Taxi and Circle Line Downtown.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Madame Tussauds Orlando will unveil a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump on January 19, the day before his inauguration.



The second annual Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival will take place March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove. Headliners include Kings of Leon, Usher and the Roots, the Lumineers, and Solange.



SAN FRANCISCO: The 25th annual Noise Pop Festival, slated for February 17-27, has added more than 50 additional Bay Area acts to its music lineup.



TORONTO: Shake Shack will host its first-ever Toronto pop-up on January 18. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2jzRUjX



WASHINGTON, D.C.: President-elect Donald Trump's team has not asked Charles Brotman to announce the inaugural parade, which he's announced for the past 60 years. The Hill: http://bit.ly/2iMtXSw



