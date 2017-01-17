January 17, 2017: Inauguration to Have Enormous Amount of Security, Five Killed in Shooting at Mexico Music Festival, Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop After Cowboys and Texans Losses



1. INAUGURATION TO HAVE ENORMOUS AMOUNT OF SECURITY: President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday is slated to have an enormous amount of security including National Guard troops, fences, and thousands of law enforcement workers. NPR: “Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson outlined the massive security preparations on Friday during a briefing at the Multi Agency Communications Center at a secret location in Virginia. From that room, dozens of representatives from an alphabet soup of different agencies will gather to monitor events starting next Thursday, with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, through next Saturday's prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral. But the main focus will be Friday's swearing in of the 45th president and the inaugural parade from the Capitol to the White House. Johnson says officials expect from 700,000 to 900,000 spectators to attend the Inauguration Day ceremonies. He said 99 groups are expected to rally in favor of or against the new president. … 'We've got to be vigilant, we've got to plan, we've got to prepare,' Johnson said. After terrorists drove trucks into crowds in Nice and Berlin last year, officials are protecting against a similar action in Washington. 'Hard perimeter areas' where non-government vehicles will not be permitted, will be fortified by dump trucks, heavy trucks loaded with cement, and buses, Johnson said. 'That is a precaution the we are doubling down on in particular this inauguration.'” http://n.pr/2iz9bIe



2. FIVE KILLED IN SHOOTING AT MEXICO MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five people were killed in a shooting at a crowded nightclub during the final night of the BPM Festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. The shooting happened on Monday after an armed man—who hasn’t been captured or identified—opened fire after he was denied entry. The New York Times: “The shooting occurred at the Blue Parrot nightclub, which was hosting the final night of the BPM Festival, an international electronic music event that draws fans from around the world. The gunman entered the club around 2:30 a.m., but was turned away at the door because he was carrying a weapon, said Miguel Ángel Pech, the state attorney for Quintana Roo State, on the Yucatán Peninsula. The man then opened fire, and as patrons threw themselves to the ground or rushed for the exits, security guards at the club ‘repelled’ the attacker, Mr. Pech said, adding that the guards were apparently armed. The victims included two Canadians, a Colombian, an Italian and a Mexican, and at least 15 other people were injured, including at least three Americans, the authorities said. … ‘We are overcome with grief over this senseless act of violence,’ the BPM Festival management said in a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page. The festival is an annual 10-day event that draws D.J.s, industry professionals and revelers from around the world to Playa del Carmen, on the Caribbean coast of the Yucatán. The shooting could put a dent in the robust tourism industry of the Yucatán, which has generally been less violent than many other places in Mexico, attracting millions of visitors to its white sand beaches and Mayan ruins.” http://nyti.ms/2iuZ8pm



3. SUPER BOWL TICKET PRICES DROP AFTER COWBOYS AND TEXANS LOSSES: Ticket prices for Super Bowl LI have dropped by about 25 percent after the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys both lost N.F.L. playoff games over the weekend. USA Today: “The cheapest seats, known as the get-in price, could be had Monday morning for about $3,700, approximately $1,000 less than the get-in price when the weekend began. The average listing price on SeatGeek sits at $4,603, down from $6,109 on Friday. 'Coming into this round of the playoffs, we had seen ticket prices holding a bit higher than we had ever previously seen with the possibility of two relatively local teams playing in the game,' SeatGeek spokesperson Chris Leyden said in an email to USA TODAY Sports. 'With both now eliminated, I would expect prices to drop down below where they were last year, which was the most in-demand Super Bowl we had seen.' TickPick, another ticket retailing site, has seen a similar drop in Super Bowl ticket prices. … Leyden said not to expect the Super Bowl ticket prices to totally bottom out given three of four teams left in the playoffs—New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers—are among the most-followed teams in football. The other team, the Atlanta Falcons, are seeking their first Super Bowl title, which could boost interest in their home market if they advance.” http://usat.ly/2iEdeTB



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: The ABC Zilker Kite Festival will take place March 5 at Zilker Park. The event benefits Communities in Schools of Central Texas.



CHICAGO: The 57th annual University of Chicago Folk Festival will take place February 10-11.



LOS ANGELES: Alternative comedy festival Riot LA will take place Thursday through Sunday at various venues. Events include a conversation with Mel Brooks at the Microsoft Theater on Friday.



Gastro Garage has announced it will open a 12-night pop-up in Hollywood—every Thursday through Saturday between January 19 and February 11—located at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue next to Adult's Only Bar.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The 20th annual Art Palm Beach, presented by Art Miami, runs Wednesday through Sunday at the Palm Beach Convention Center. More than 75 galleries from 21 countries will be exhibiting.



NEW YORK: Broadway stars including Chita Rivera, Jessie Mueller, and Kelli O'Hara will host “Concert For America: Stand Up, Sing Out!” at Town Hall on January 20. The Inauguration Day concert will benefit organizations including Planned Parenthood and the N.A.A.C.P. Entertainment Weekly: http://bit.ly/2iEILVI



The 25th edition of the Outsider Art Fair will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Metropolitan Pavilion.



Rental Gallery has reopened in East Hampton. The art gallery will have its inaugural show in May.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: The Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show will take place January 28-29 at Cow Palace.



TORONTO: The Drake will celebrate Canada's 150th birthday by hosting the first-ever Barn Burner Chef vs. Chef hockey game on February 4 at the Drake Devonshire in Wellington. The event will pit top Toronto chefs and Montreal chefs against each other, and ticket proceeds will be donated to the Community Food Centres Canada.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Jenny Berg in Chicago, Alesandra Dubin and Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com