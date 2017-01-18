January 18, 2017: Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime May Include Elaborate Stunts, Trump-Sponsored Facebook Ads Offer Inauguration Tickets, Versace Opts for Client Events Over Runway Shows



1. LADY GAGA'S SUPER BOWL HALFTIME MAY INCLUDE ELABORATE STUNTS: Lady Gaga's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show may include stunts such as singing from the top of the NRG Stadium's dome. Page Six: “Although insiders say 'her team is worried' about technical and safety issues surrounding Gaga’s scheme, we’re told the 'Born This Way' singer is 'all for it' and 'pushing to do it.' 'They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,' says a source with knowledge of the arrangements. Organizers are also considering 'airlifting' the famously outrageous performer onto the stadium, where yet-to-be-decided teams will compete in Super Bowl LI. The stadium has a state-of-the-art, see-through, retractable 'fabric roof' that can open in just seven minutes. A source close to the project says Gaga is hoping to do the stunt live during her halftime show performance, but other insiders worry that—if they can pull it off at all—the safer option might be doing the stunt as part of a pretaped commercial in the leadup to the game, 'depending on what they actually figure out is doable.' A source close to the project says Gaga is hoping to do the stunt live during her halftime show performance, but other insiders worry that—if they can pull it off at all — the safer option might be doing the stunt as part of a pretaped commercial in the leadup to the game, 'depending on what they actually figure out is doable.' http://pge.sx/2jvUjeD



2. TRUMP-SPONSORED FACEBOOK ADS OFFER INAUGURATION TICKETS: With the inauguration just two days away, President-elect Donald Trump has resorted to getting rid of remaining tickets through sponsored ads on Facebook and other social platforms. Mashable: “Several users have noticed a sponsored video from Trump appearing on their Facebook timelines with Trump offering them a chance to register for free tickets for the big event, which includes both the welcome concert and the swearing-in ceremony. The post is similar to another video that was posted to his Facebook page, offering the same opportunity to register for free tickets. Clicking the video takes the user to the official Presidential Inaugural website. The difference, of course, that the recently flagged videos are paid content, ads purchased by Trump (or his campaign) to spread the word about the opportunity. Another user noted that she was fed the video in her timeline because it was targeted at adults 27 years old and up living in New York. … Meanwhile, ticket demands for those available to constituents from their congressional representatives has been high for some Republican lawmakers while significantly lower in Democratic districts. In all, nearly 250,000 tickets were printed for the inauguration ceremony with a certain number allotted to each House rep and Senator, plus additional tickets distributed to Trump and the press.” http://on.mash.to/2j6meyI



3. VERSACE OPTS FOR CLIENT EVENTS OVER RUNWAY SHOWS: Instead of holding its annual couture show in Paris on Sunday, Versace will host client events in various cities throughout the year according to the brand's chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd. The New York Times: “After men’s wear events in Milan this week for both the main Versace line and the secondary Versus Versace line; after outfitting celebrities such as Blake Lively and Naomi Campbell at the Golden Globes, and presumably readying for the upcoming British Academy of Film and Television Arts (known as Bafta) and Oscar nights; and before the women’s show in February, the house has decided that, well, six is enough. 'At the moment, we do six shows a year, and my feeling is: That’s a lot of shows,' Mr. Akeroyd said. 'Eight, if you count couture, seems excessive. And we all know the model is changing quite a lot, so why not take the opportunity to try something new?' The change is Mr. Akeroyd’s first big move since joining the Italian brand last spring after more than a decade at Alexander McQueen. And though the cancellation could be interpreted as a cost-saving choice, especially for a company rumored to be preparing an initial public offering, Mr. Akeroyd said that budget was not the issue. Stress was. Also relevancy. He also noted how effective the coverage has been of the brand’s red-carpet dressing, which is effectively a platform for its couture as each celebrity’s gown is made to order. More so, possibly, than an invite-only catwalk in Paris, even one where clients make up 40 percent of the audience. And of course, between 'Brexit' and the Trump inauguration plans, everyone is a little distracted these days, even the 1 percent. They aren’t exactly focused on the shows.” http://nyti.ms/2iyur2t



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Wedding and events venue the Estate has partnered with Dimitra's Bridal Couture and Yanni Design Studio to host the Bridal Couture Warehouse Sale on Sunday.



LAS VEGAS: The Venetian and the Palazzo Las Vegas will celebrate Chinese New Year with a slate of decor, entertainment, food, and beverage offerings, kicking off on January 28 with a ceremonial lion dance and eye ceremony.



LOS ANGELES: This year's Lunar New Year Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at Monterey Park.



American Tea Room has just reopened its tea shop and cafe in Beverly Hills.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: An Empowered You conference will take place February 4 at the F.I.U. Kovens Conference Center. Presented by SImon's Sportswear, the event will feature a series of panels and a fashion segment previewing Puma's Black History Month collection.



NEW YORK: Diffa's 25th annual Party for Life fund-raiser will take place February 6 at Central Park Boathouse.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



PHILADELPHIA: The fourth annual qFlix Philadelphia, a film festival showcasing independent films focused on the L.G.B.T. community, will take place March 14-19 at venues including the Kimmel Center and Prince Music Theater.



TORONTO: The inaugural Toronto Light Festival will take place at the Distillery District from January 27-March 12. The event will turn the area into an open air gallery, showcasing light art from Canadian and international artists.



VANCOUVER: The British Columbia Truffle Association's second annual B.C. Truffle Festival will take place February 4-6. Events include a gala dinner at West Restaurant on February 6.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Fairmount Washington, D.C., has debuted its $27 million renovation. The project includes upgrades to the hotel's lobby, courtyard, 413 guest rooms, and the 2,900-square-foot Kennedy Ballroom that accommodates as many as 300 reception-style.



