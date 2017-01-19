January 19, 2017: Oscar Producer Would Welcome Spontaneous Speeches at Ceremony, How a Met Gala Planner Was Tapped to Plan the Inauguration, Hyundai to Shoot Live Ad During Super Bowl



1. OSCAR PRODUCER WOULD WELCOME SPONTANEOUS SPEECHES AT CEREMONY: Oscars producer Michael De Luca recently stated that he would welcome an unexpected speech at next month's ceremony, citing Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech as an example. The Hollywood Reporter: ”'These forums are rare,' he says. 'Spontaneity helps all these shows. The Globes were dull. One or two of these moments made the show spontaneous.' Even at this particular moment of political divisiveness, when Hollywood is perceived in many parts of the country to be out of touch with the voters who elected Trump, De Luca has little patience for the blowback: 'I don't like this attitude that just because someone's a celebrity, their right of free speech is taken away.' But that approach, which suggests the Oscars on Feb. 26 could be a similar exercise in Trump trolling, comes with risks. According to insiders, executives at Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Globes, would have been happy if its honorees skipped politics rather than offend some segments of the audience and advertisers—even though ratings for the Jimmy Fallon-hosted show rose 8 percent to 20 million viewers. 'The Globes are just about having a good time,” says one. The producers 'are just trying to do a very entertaining and engaging show. These are moments of escape.' … With the Oscars rotating producers year to year, no one individual has to think about the show's success long term. But even a motion picture Academy source says the group much prefers a Streep moment to an array of winners reading agent and manager names. 'Each year we encourage winners to use their brief time on stage to share a heartfelt message that's inspirational and celebratory of their journey, as those are the moments that resonate most with fans around the world,' an Academy spokesperson says in a statement.” http://bit.ly/2joRom5



2. HOW A MET GALA PLANNER WAS TAPPED TO PLAN THE INAUGURATION: As a well-known New York socialite and friend of the Trumps, it wasn't a surprise that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff—Met Gala planner and former Vogue employee—accepted the gig to plan Friday's inauguration. The New York Times: “Best known as Anna Wintour’s former right hand on the Costume Institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ms. Winston Wolkoff, 46, is a high-society swan who once described the edict for entry to that party as, 'No money, no come-y.' Now she is leveraging her relationships on behalf of a president-elect whose candidacy was anathema to the vast majority of her social set. On election night last November, Ms. Winston Wolkoff and her husband were among those at Mr. Trump’s victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown. Afterward, Ms. Winston Wolkoff paid what she called a 'friendly visit' to the couple’s apartment, where she was asked to assist the real estate developer Tom Barrack with the inauguration, serving as a kind of editor at large. Some have said Ms. Winston Wolkoff is auditioning for the job as the White House social secretary, but it is more likely that she will become an adviser to the first lady on things like anti-bullying initiatives and wardrobe selection.Managing the expectation of the new first family hasn’t been easy, particularly when acts like Jennifer Holliday pull out at the last minute to protect their careers. Early on, Ms. Winston Wolkoff reached out to Mr. Delsener, her former boss, for advice. 'I said I didn’t want to do a thing,' he said. 'I’m pretty down on America right now. It’s a sorry time.' So Ms. Winston Wolkoff spent Monday examining decorations, while colleagues from the inauguration team did background briefings with the news media, attempting to convey the message that with 'the biggest celebrity in the world' as president, other A-list talent was unnecessary.” http://nyti.ms/2iCMCEg



3. HYUNDAI TO SHOOT LIVE AD DURING SUPER BOWL: While most Super Bowl advertisers film their spots months before the game, Hyundai has revealed it will film its Super Bowl LI ad during the game. Advertising Age: “The 90-second ad, which the automaker is calling a documentary, will air in the so-called 'post-gun' slot that airs immediately after the game ends but before the trophy ceremony. Hyundai has not disclosed creative details other than to say in a statement that the ad will capture 'some of the best off-the-field Super Bowl moments.' But the tactic demonstrates the lengths to which even marketers using advertising's biggest stage will go to stand out, and the creativity being brought to a showcase for a 'traditional' format like TV commercials. The director is Peter Berg, who will 'shoot, edit and produce the 90-second documentary in real time,' Hyundai said. ... Hyundai's plans this year include an on-site marketing activation in Houston at 'Super Bowl Live,' the nine-day fan festival downtown that celebrates Super Bowl LI. Hyundai's program will 'include an opportunity for fans to interact with Hyundai vehicles and learn about its history of innovation, the overall theme of Super Bowl Live,' the automaker stated." http://bit.ly/2jB5RO4



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: The ninth annual Quality Engineered Software and Testing Conference (Q.U.E.S.T. Conference) will take place April 3-7 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel. The event is slated to attract more than 500 software testing and quality professionals.



Maker Faire Chicago will take place April 22-23 at Lakeside Center at McCormick Place. The event will be co-located with the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.



DETROIT: LuminoCity Detroit, a large-scale art event showcasing illuminated sculptures, will run through February 18 in the city's Central Business District. The 16 sculptures were designed by Stereobot. Crain's Detroit Business: http://bit.ly/2jxHwZK



LOS ANGELES: Rap-rock group Prophets of Rage will host the Anti-Inaugural Ball on Friday at the Teragram Ballroom. The show will be live streamed on the band's Facebook page.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Tigertail Productions' ScreenDance Miami: Festival of Dance for Film takes place today through Saturday at the Pérez Art Museum Miami.



NEW YORK: Cocktail event Good Spirits, presented by Edible, will take place March 2 at Pier A. The event will feature mixologists from local, national, and international spirit brands, and food from local vendors including Orwashers, Two Hands, Cherry Point, and Four Roses.



The ninth annual Northside Festival in Brooklyn will take place June 7-11. The talent lineup will be announced in early March.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



PHILADELPHIA: Expo Logic, a provider of online event registration and onsite event management solutions, has announced a new technology partnership with Results Direct, a Web and mobile solutions firm.



Hyatt at the Bellevue has appointed Carolyn McCammon as director of sales and marketing.



TORONTO: Pride Toronto has voted to ban police from participating in this year's parade. 680 News: http://bit.ly/2iBPMbo



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Made In the District will host the “Got Equality?” Women's March after-party on Saturday at Asia DC. The event, hosted by Madame Gandhi, will benefit Becky's Fund, a nonprofit focused on addressing domestic violence and establishing prevention-based education programs.



The Conservatory at MGM National Harbor will celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Lunar New Year display that will debut on January 24. Designed by Ed Libby, art director and founder of Ed Libby Company & Events, the display includes a 30-foot-tall fire rooster, citrus trees, and Chinese empress “Lady Luck,” all covered in more than 200,000 flowers.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Jenny Berg in Chicago, Alesandra Dubin and Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com