January 20, 2017: Pre-Inauguration Concert a Low-Key Affair, SeatGeek Introduces 360-Degree Venue Viewing Feature, Budweiser Ends Olympics Sponsorship



1. PRE-INAUGURATION CONCERT A LOW-KEY AFFAIR: While Barack Obama's inauguration concert featured the likes of Beyoncé, U2, and Jon Bon Jovi, Donald Trump's was a more subdued affair with headliners Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, and an appearance by actor Jon Voight. The New York Times: “Some of the loudest cheers of the evening were for Jon Voight, the only high-profile Hollywood actor to lend his name to the event, as he spoke to the crowd about the 'barrage of propaganda' that Mr. Trump had faced in his race to the presidency. Mr. Trump made his first appearance about an hour into the show—called the 'Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration'—when he walked down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial with his wife, Melania. He turned and saluted Lincoln’s statue, then descended the steps with a small wave and gave his supporters a thumbs up. ... The audience was subdued for 3 Doors Down, an alternative rock band that hasn’t made the Billboard Top 10 chart since 2003, and the Piano Guys, a group featuring a cellist and pianist that is known for its eclectic covers of pop songs. However, it was Mr. Keith, the country star and the night’s biggest draw, who brought the National Mall roaring back to life. There has never been a president crossing over so directly from the pop-culture world as Mr. Trump, who remains an executive producer of 'The Celebrity Apprentice' and has cultivated big names in Hollywood for decades (even making a 'Home Alone 2' cameo). Yet those big names are shunning his inauguration, including Thursday’s event, unlike the Lincoln Memorial concert in 2009 for President Obama that featured Beyoncé and other stars. The artists who are showing up are reflective of the cross-section of the United States that buoyed Mr. Trump to victory in November, while belying the opulence he is known for." http://nyti.ms/2k87M9C



2. SEATGEEK INTRODUCES 360-DEGREE VENUE VIEWING FEATURE: Those who buy tickets on SeatGeek can now see a 360-degree preview of their vantage point at a venue. TechCrunch: “The new feature, called Pano, offers a 360-degree view of the empty venue—you can look around in all directions, Street View-style, and you can also jump to different parts of the stadium to compare the view from the different seats. 'It’s super powerful comparing two different tickets,' said software engineer Ed Kelley. 'Is it worth it to pay $20 to sit one section in front? You can see that inventory comparison—with interactive panoramas, it’s almost like you’re sitting there.' Kelley told me that the Panos are created by using a spherical DSLR camera and a robotic tripod to take hundreds of photos around the stadium, which are then stitched together to create a 3D model of the venue. He emphasized that the Pano feature isn’t replacing SeatGeek’s 2D stadium maps. He said that over time, it could also incorporate other media like YouTube or Instagram videos to convey what the stadium is like when it’s filled with cheering fans.” http://tcrn.ch/2jcRrQL



3. BUDWEISER ENDS OLYMPICS SPONSORSHIP: Anheuser Busch InBev has ended its sponsorship of the U.S. Olympic Team after 32 years. Advertising Age: Lisa Baird, chief marketing officer for the United States Olympic Committee, confirmed in an email that the deal ended in December 'after a long and great partnership.' Asked if the USCO had lined up a new beer sponsor, she said: 'we'll share any new partner news when the time is right.' A former AB InBev executive told Ad Age that the Olympic sponsorship is not a good fit for the brewer. The winter games do not fall in a 'key consumption period' for beer, this person said, and the Olympics come shortly after the Super Bowl, on which the brewer puts a huge marketing bet with multiple pricey ads. While the summer games align better with the summer drinking season, they are not a great fit for beer brands because viewership skews older and more female, the former executive said. Beer brands tend to target young adult males, although some brands have made a concerted effort lately to reach females. Sports Business Journal noted that the brewer is 'the latest in a string of high-profile partners to not renew with the USOC heading into a complicated Olympics cycle.' The publication stated that the 'USOC is facing headwinds going into a period in which three consecutive games will be held in east Asia, scaring some sponsors worried about maintaining fan engagement.' Citi—which began sponsoring the USOC in 2012—confirmed in December that it did not renew its deal. Other sponsors that decided against renewing after Rio include Hilton, TD Ameritrade and AT&T, according to Sports Business Journal.” http://bit.ly/2jDVlVV





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



Ibtm Events has chosen 360-degree event platform Poken to provide smart event technology at Ibtm Arabia in Abu Dhabi and Ibtm America in South Florida.



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: The 13th annual Good Food Festival & Conference, a trade show dedicated to local and sustainable food, will take place March 16-18 at U.I.C. Forum. The event will showcase more than 150 farmers, artisanal food producers, retailers, and more.



LAS VEGAS: Live event full-service provider GES has appointed Heather Rosenow as vice president of client relations.



LOS ANGELES: Ellen DeGeneres was the big winner at the People’s Choice Awards, becoming the most decorated person in the show’s history. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater on January 18.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Little Lighthouse Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to positively impact the lives of underserved children and their families, is hosting its seventh birthday with a party at Ora nightclub tonight.



All-inclusive entertainment venue the Copa Room will open January 27 on Washington Avenue Beach. The venue, which can hold 1,800, will feature Las Vegas-style shows, an open bar, and a dance floor.



NEW ORLEANS: The National Automobile Dealers Association Convention & Expo will celebrate its 100th anniversary January 26-29 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The event is expected to attract more than 23,000 attendees, including 1,500 from 35 countries.



NEW YORK: The National Cares Mentoring Movement's second annual For the Love of Our Children Gala will take place January 30 at Cipriani's 42nd Street. The event will honor entrepreneur Russell Simmons, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture's Lonnie Bunch, and Macro C.E.O. Charles D. King.



Harlem Haberdashery's Masquerade Ball, which benefits the NYC Health & Hospital/Harlem, will take place March 4 at the hospital center's Mural Pavilion.



The fifth edition of NYCxDesign will take place May 3-24, bringing more than 500 events across 16 design disciplines to venues in all five boroughs.



The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn has launched its first opening phase, unveiling its guest rooms and lobby bar. Later this year, the hotel is slated to open the Harvey restaurant, a rooftop pool, three bars, and a ballroom that will hold as many as 400 for galas, weddings, and special events.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TAMPA: The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is now open. The hotel has 343 rooms and 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.



TORONTO: The city's inaugural cat festival KittyCatCon is slated to take place April 8-9 at the Warehouse Venue in Downsview Park.



