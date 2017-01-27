January 27, 2017: How Technology Can Help Super Bowl Ticketing, L.G.B.T. Rights March Slated for D.C. Pride, H&M to Debut "See Now, Buy Now" Fashion Week Show



1. HOW TECHNOLOGY CAN HELP SUPER BOWL TICKETING: As the most high-profile event in the ticketing industry, the Super Bowl still isn’t the most advanced when it comes to getting rid of remaining tickets—but technology may change that. TechCrunch: “By kickoff, between 10,000 to 20,000 tickets will have been sold online or in apps through sites like TicketIQ, StubHub and Seatgeek and NFL Ticket Exchange. With 71,795 total seats at NRG Stadium, many of the remaining 50,000 seats will be the domain of a paper, cash and envelope-based supply chain that is virtually unchanged in 30 years. In 2016, it seems unimaginable that a commodity marketplace as big as this one could operate with such opacity. A better-lit future may, however, be on the horizon for two big reasons. The first is the NFL’s long-term view of value across all facets of their operations, including tickets. The second is the arrival for this Super Bowl of NFL-owned On Location Experiences. One day into the 2017 market, it appears they’re already having an impact, as reported last night by ESPN. As of this morning, TicketIQ is tracking 1,500 tickets available across all the sites we aggregate, from sources like SeatSmart and the NFL Ticket Exchange. While many will complain that On Location and the NFL’s tighter supply management will drive up prices up prices (which it will), they’re missing the bigger picture value it brings in the form of much-needed marketplace basics, like the ability to buy a specific seat, which OLE and Ticketmaster have partnered this year to launch…for the first time ever.” http://tcrn.ch/2kAamVZ



2. L.G.B.T. RIGHTS MARCH SLATED FOR D.C. PRIDE: An L.G.B.T. march inspired by the Women's March on Washington has been planned for June during Capital Pride. Brooklyn-based gay activist David Bruinooge posed the idea for the event. Washington Blade: “He said he intentionally chose June 11 for the march because it’s the same day that D.C.’s Capital Pride Festival is scheduled to be held on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. near the U.S. Capitol. Bruinooge said his thought was the march would start in the morning and end at the site of the Pride festival. Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, which organizes the D.C. Pride events, including the Pride Parade set to take place on June 10, said he has spoken with Bruinooge and expects that Capital Pride officials will collaborate with the march organizers so the march and the D.C. Pride events will complement each other. Bruinooge said that at Bos’s suggestion, he has changed the name of the march from Gays on the Mall, which he initially announced on Facebook, to the National Pride March. He acknowledges he and others working on the march will have a significant amount of work to do logistically, including obtaining permits for street closings. He said he’s hopeful that Capital Pride officials will provide support and consider the march to be a joint Capital Pride project.” http://bit.ly/2jChcdy



3. H&M TO DEBUT “SEE NOW, BUY NOW” FASHION WEEK SHOW: H&M is the latest retailer to announce it will debut a “see now, buy now” runway show. The brand will host the event during Paris Fashion Week. Women's Wear Daily: “H&M Studio is the retailer’s first insta-fashion collection and will bow at the company’s annual runway show in Paris on March 1. The line will be available to at hm.com following the show, and will arrive in select stores beginning on March 2. The Paris event will feature women’s looks, and men’s will be shown for the first time. H&M Studio bowed in Paris with a runway show during fall 2013 that was aligned to the city’s fashion calendar. Limited-edition capsules designed by a dedicated in-house team, H&M Studio represents the retailer’s elevated, forward, on-trend statements of the season. … 'Bringing fashion immediately from catwalk to checkout marks a new era for the fashion industry,' said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s head of design and creative director. 'We’re very much looking forward to testing this exciting new format. We also want to share this moment with our customers, so we’ll be showing the fashion show live on our web site.' Johansson said there are drawbacks to see-now-buy-now and admitted that by offering H&M Studio for sale immediately after the runway show, consumers will have less time to discover the collection. One month prior to the runway show, on Feb. 1, H&M will offer an overview of 16 looks on its web site to give consumers an idea of what they’ll see on the catwalk.” http://bit.ly/2jutDKG





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



The Association for Women in Events has appointed new board members for 2017. They hail from across the United States and countries around the world, and represent fields such as media, government, corporate, and association markets. The association was formed in March 2015 to support the professional advancement of women in the events industry. A full list of the board of directors can be found on the group’s website.



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: Soldier Field will host Major League Soccer's All-Star Game in August. Crain's Chicago Business: http://bit.ly/2jk9rYF



LAS VEGAS: Caesars Entertainment has partnered with Three Square to donate surplus food items from conferences and events through Three Square’s Food Rescue program.



LOS ANGELES: Lighting technology company Acclaim Lighting has appointed Marsha Stern as product specialist, serving the eastern United States.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Miami Dade College's 34th annual Miami Film Festival will take place March 3-12. The event will showcase 131 feature, documentary, and short films. Richard Gere will open the festival with a screening of his film Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer.



NASHVILLE: The Country Music Association has promoted Damon Whiteside to chief marketing officer.



NEW ORLEANS: The fifth annual Global Spin Awards will be hosted by rapper T.I. The event, which honors DJs from around the world, will be broadcast live on Revolt TV February 23 during All-Star Weekend.



NEW YORK: The Museum of Modern Art's annual Armory Party, a benefit to celebrate the opening of the Armory Show and Armory Arts week, will take place March 1. The event will include a performance by St. Lucia in the Agnes Gund Garden Lobby.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: Paddlefish, formerly known as Fulton's Crab House, will reopen February 4 at Disney Springs following a multimillion-dollar renovation. The restaurant, housed in a 32,000-square-foot riverboat, seats 525 people inside or can host 1,000 people for a reception. There is also private dining space and rooftop seating.



The Shores Resort & Spa has appointed Richard Byrd as general manager of the 212-room hotel in Daytona Beach Shores.



SAN DIEGO: Business-to-business trade show and conference producer Emerald Expositions L.L.C. has acquired the the Custom Electronics Design & Installation Association trade show.



TORONTO: The Toronto Reference Library Wedding Showcase will take place February 4 at the venue's Bram & Bluma Appel Salon.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Jenny Berg in Chicago, Alesandra Dubin and Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com