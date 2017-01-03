January 3, 2017: Mariah Carey’s Team Blames ‘Rockin’ Eve’ Producers for Performance Flub, Hollywood Sign Organization to Take More Security Measures, Twitter Debuts 360-Degree Live Video



1. MARIAH CAREY’S TEAM BLAMES ‘ROCKIN’ EVE’ PRODUCERS FOR PERFORMANCE FLUB: Mariah Carey’s manager has blamed the technical problems caused by Dick Clark Productions for the singer’s disastrous New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance on NBC. The producers have fired back, denouncing the allegations. USA Today: “After Carey's camp came to her defense early Sunday, blaming technical difficulties on producers, the production company issued its own statement: ‘As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd,’ the statement said. … The New Year's Rockin' Eve performance rocked social media when Carey couldn't seem to keep up with a prerecorded track. After stumbling through one song, the show's headliner stopped singing We Belong Together after another mishap when she lowered the microphone from her mouth, but vocals kept playing. ‘It just doesn’t get any better,’ she told the crowd and left the stage.” http://usat.ly/2hKk4Iw



2. HOLLYWOOD SIGN ORGANIZATION TO TAKE MORE SECURITY MEASURES: After vandals changed the famous Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed,” the Hollywood Sign Trust—which maintains the landmark—has announced it will heighten its security of the sign. The Hollywood Reporter: “‘The Hollywood Sign surveillance system is constantly evolving but an incident like the one that occurred early Sunday morning shows us where there are opportunities to make improvements,’ Chris Baumgart, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, said Monday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. ‘The new year’s prank was no exception and we will be deploying additional technology to tighten up surveillance and thus deter unwanted visitors in the future,’ said Baumgart. ‘This is more than preventing pranks or trespassing at the sign. Our concern is the safety of the neighborhood and the trespassers that put themselves at risk because it is extremely unsafe to be on the sign, let alone traversing the treacherous hillside that is home to those 9 famous letters.’ On Sunday, as the industry was ringing in 2017, a prankster or vandal or activist (or all three?) managed to hang white and black tarps over the latter two ‘O’ letters on the landmark. The individual or individuals responsible committed a trespassing violation, Los Angeles police officer Mike Lopez told THR. But there has been no arrest made or suspect publicly identified. A peace sign was etched in white on one of the black tarps, along with the words “A tribute to...” The other tarp had a heart shape on it and some writing. It's unclear if there was a message to the sign aside from the reference to California opting to vote for marijuana legalization in the November election. The sign was said to be restored to normal conditions mid-morning on New Year's Day, with no noticeable enduring damage." http://bit.ly/2iYGIcf



3. TWITTER DEBUTS 360-DEGREE LIVE VIDEO: Twitter has launched 360-degree live video streaming through Periscope. TechCrunch: “Anyone on Twitter and Periscope can watch 360-degree live video, though currently only select partners can go live in 360 via Periscope, the company announced in a blog post. While it’s only available for a limited number of partners for now, it makes sense that Twitter would start rolling out a tool like this as live streaming becomes increasingly popular on platforms like Facebook. So, Twitter is trying to release yet another new product as it continues to try to find a new future for itself in 2017. This was a very challenging year for Twitter, which saw itself as the subject of a potential major acquisition before those talks fell apart. Since then, Twitter has struggled to figure out new ways to grow and has only incrementally added new products and features. With live 360 video, users can get a full capture of what’s going on for a broadcaster’s surroundings. Right now, as it’s limited to partners, which will no doubt use this as a playground to discover new use cases, it looks like there won’t be a ton of live 360-degree video for a bit. But this could also be a strong play to attract new influencers that it may see flocking to other platforms, giving them new tools (or toys) to play with in order to continue building their audience.” http://tcrn.ch/2iFz1eW



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: The Austin Marathon & Half Marathon will take place February 19.



CHICAGO: Progressive’s Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show is slated for January 11-15 at McCormick Place South.



LOS ANGELES: This year’s Asian American Expo will take place January 14-15 at Fairplex. The expo will feature three food courts, eight performance stages, and events including the Silk Show and Asian Beer Fest.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Original Miami Antique Show will take place February 10-13 at the Miami Fair Expo Center.



NEW YORK: International music festival GlobalFest will take place Sunday at Webster Hall. The event will feature 12 acts performing on three stages.



NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2017 will take place January 23-February 10.



SAN FRANCISCO: The fourth annual Fog Design & Art fair will take place January 12-15 at the Fort Mason Center. The event brings together 45 international galleries and prominent contemporary design dealers. A preview gala benefiting the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will take place January 11.



TORONTO: The Good Beer Folks Art Show runs January 4-29 at Steam Whistle Brewing. The event will showcase artwork from 15 brewery employees.



