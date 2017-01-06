January 6, 2017: Chelsea Handler to Lead Women's March at Sundance, Donald Trump to Host New York-Theme Inaugural Bash, P.G.A. and Twitter Partner to Live Stream Tournaments



1. CHELSEA HANDLER TO LEAD WOMEN'S MARCH AT SUNDANCE: Chelsea host Chelsea Handler will lead a women's march at the Sundance Film Festival in conjunction with the post-inauguration march in Washington on January 21. The Hollywood Reporter: “Chelsea Handler will lead the Park City march, which will be one of more than 200 sister marches being planned in all 50 states and in 20 countries around the world, timed to the inauguration of Donald Trump. Handler, who appeared at Sundance last year with her Netflix series, will also serve as a host of the post-march rally. The main march, taking place in Washington, DC, is expected to have more than 200,000 participants. 'Sundance has always been a platform for change, not only for filmmakers and filmmaking but also for big ideas for the future,' Handler said. 'If there's anything I learned in the last year, it's that we need to be louder and stronger than ever about what we believe in, so I joined some incredible women from around the country to bring our voices together in the streets of Park City. The Women's March on Main will be an opportunity for the creative community and those in Utah to stand beside those in D.C.'” http://bit.ly/2hXDo3h



2. DONALD TRUMP TO HOST NEW YORK-THEME INAUGURAL BASH: One of many upcoming inaugural parties hosted by President-elect Donald Trump will be the “Big Apple Ball,” a party that will pay homage to New York's landmarks. The Hill: “Trump, according to TMZ, has specifically adopted as a pet project his 'Big Apple Ball,' which is expected to include the city’s icons. Giant cutouts of the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty are said to be featured, as well as 'every cliché' about the city. TMZ said the central theme of the party comes from lyrics in a Frank Sinatra song: 'If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.' Inauguration events start Jan. 19 at Arlington National Cemetery, where Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will lay a wreath, followed by a 'welcome concert' at the Lincoln Memorial. On Jan. 20, Trump and Pence will be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol and attend the Inaugural Parade down Pennsylvania Avenue. The weekend ends with a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral Jan. 21. Trump’s New York ball, as well as the other balls, is planned for the night of the inauguration.” http://bit.ly/2j9dpDV



3. P.G.A. AND TWITTER PARTNER TO LIVE STREAM TOURNAMENTS: The P.G.A. Tour will live stream more than 70 hours of competition at 31 golf tournaments through a new deal with Twitter. Bloomberg: “Twitter will begin free live streaming at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Jan. 19. The coverage will typically include the first 60 to 90 minutes from the early Thursday and Friday morning hours. It will include pre-round analysis, interviews and live coverage from the first two holes of each day’s marquee groups. As part of the deal, the PGA Tour will make more highlight videos and content for Twitter and its live-video subsidiary Periscope, providing content to support even more advertising. Twitter has deals with a number of sports leagues, including the NFL, whose Thursday night games aired on the platform. The social network is looking to sports, news and entertainment video to make more money from advertising as growth for its social media ads slows. In most cases, Twitter splits ad revenue with the content provider.” http://bloom.bg/2jedY3h



AUSTIN: Terrence Malick's Song to Song will open the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 10. The film—starring Ryan Gosling, Natalie Portman, Rooney Mara, and Michael Fassbender—is a love story centered around the Austin music scene.



CHICAGO: The second edition of the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival will take place January 19-29. The event features public performances across the city, as well as workshops and a symposium.



LOS ANGELES: On January 10, Marie Claire will host the second annual Image Maker Awards honoring the creative talent—such as stylists—behind Hollywood stars.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Miami Beach Gay Pride's fourth annual “Soirée By the Sea” fund-raiser will take place January 20 at Marriott Biscayne Bay. The event raises funds for this year's Pride parade and festival, which takes place April 7-9.



MILWAUKEE: Arena Americas has appointed Paul Bryant as C.E.O. Arena Americas is part of the Arena Group, which provides event services including temporary seating, structures, overlay, and interior products.



NEW YORK: Diffa will host Windows By Design, an art auction and toast to Antonino Buzzetta, on January 12 at Farrow & Ball in Flatiron.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: A new food festival is scheduled for March 1-4 with events taking place in downtown Orlando, on I-Drive, and at Tinker Field. Foodstock Orlando is being produced by the Grand Tour Foundation and will coincide with the National Restaurant Association's Florida ProStart Competition.



TORONTO: The Toronto Design Offsite Festival will take place January 16-22. Presented by Keilhauer, the festival offers more than 100 events and exhibitions at venues across the city.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Atlantic senior editor Jim Hamblin's national book tour for If Our Bodies Could Talk: A Guide to Operating and Maintaining the Body will come to Sixth & I on January 11.



