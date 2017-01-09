January 9, 2017: Golden Globes Highlighted by Fallon Mishap and Streep Denouncing Trump, Why C.E.S. Is In a Transitional Stage at 50, National Park Services Releases Permits for Inauguration Demonstrations



1. GOLDEN GLOBES HIGHLIGHTED BY FALLON MISHAP AND STREEP DENOUNCING TRUMP: La La Land took home seven awards during Sunday’s Golden Globes, but the show’s main highlights included Jimmy Fallon's awkward opening monologue and actress Meryl Streep denouncing acts made by President-elect Donald Trump. The New York Times: “The most memorable part may have been at the beginning, when Mr. Fallon’s Teleprompter went out. He vamped for a bit, and after the commercial break he returned with a joke—likening his mishap to Mariah Carey’s singing disaster on New Year’s Eve—that it seemed half of Twitter had already made at that point. Mr. Fallon handled his technical foul-up much better than the diva. But he didn’t make much of it either, and that summed up the night. He wasn’t bad; this year just didn’t seem like his cultural moment. You had to wonder what last year’s host, the vitriolic Ricky Gervais, might have done, or Mr. Fallon’s other predecessors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who made acerbic jokes in good fun. … It was Meryl Streep, receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award, who repudiated Mr. Trump, for a ‘performance’ during the campaign in which he mocked a disabled reporter. ‘It sank its hooks in my heart,’ she said. Call me biased (that reporter is a colleague at The Times), but it was as passionate and devastating as any scripted clip played that night. Ms. Streep also said that without Hollywood’s performers from around the world, ‘you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.’ Did that persuade anyone for whom those non-arts are entertainment? There is a school of thought that it does nobody good for celebrities to deliver political diatribes, coded or not, on a night that celebrates the fortune of the fortunate. But their work says something, like it or not.” http://nyti.ms/2iv0JqW



2. WHY C.E.S. IS IN A TRANSITIONAL STAGE AT 50: The 50th edition of C.E.S., which wrapped up on Sunday, left many attendees feeling somewhat underwhelmed. But the event’s lack of excitement proved for some that it’s in a transitional stage. TechCrunch: “Not every year can be one for the record books. That’s kind of the thing about record books. And certainly the Consumer Electronics Show, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, has had its ups and downs, along with the rest of the consumer electronics industry. But even with all of the triumphant pomp adorning its badges and signage, this year’s event felt like a show in transition. It’s still big and well attended, but many of the larger names have taken a step back in recent years. The promise of showcasing a year’s worth of high-tech innovation has taken a backseat as manufacturers look to other events like the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to offer a launch for a much more targeted audience. Others, meanwhile, have sought their own platform for announcements—throwing massive parties for themselves for single products, so as to avoid getting buried beneath the deluge of announcements that’s enough to send a poor gadget blogger into an existential spiral. Others still sprinkled the often quiet days and weeks leading up to the big show with small scale announcements—knowing full well that to do so during CES would mean being the fifth company to show off an Alexa-controlled robot vacuum that week (I’m looking at you, Samsung and LG), making for decidedly less news-packed events.” http://tcrn.ch/2iTphgr



3. NATIONAL PARK SERVICES RELEASES PERMITS FOR INAUGURATION DEMONSTRATIONS: The National Parks Service is now releasing permits for demonstrations on the National Mall and other federal land in Washington surrounding the inauguration on January 20. DCist: “This comes after the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund threatened NPS with litigation for its ‘delay and refusal to grant or deny permits [which] is operating as a constructive denial and prior restraint on speech in violation of the First Amendment.’ More than a year ago, NPS created a permit for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, before it even knew who would be getting sworn in. The PIC then gets to decide which land it will use. When it gives up space, those permits get issued out to other groups on a first-come, first-serve basis. More than 30 groups have applied. While this has been common practice for decades, it drew increased scrutiny this year because so many protest groups started vying for permits after the hotly contested election. As recently as this week, the PIC had not released any of its permits for use by other groups. Many other planned demonstrations, like the Women's March on Washington, made alternate arrangements after it became apparent that it'd be difficult to secure spots like the Lincoln Memorial. On Thursday evening, NPS said that it would be issuing permits shortly, including for the Ellipse on the National Mall, for January 21.” http://bit.ly/2iZRFee





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



Red Fish Media has been acquired by mobile technology platform provider Vibes.



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: The fifth edition of Chicago Theatre Week will take place February 9-19. The event will showcase more than 100 productions.



LAS VEGAS: The Habit Burger Grill's fourth Southern Nevada location is slated to open January 16 in Aliante.



LOS ANGELES: The 26th annual International Los Angeles Photographic Art Exposition, also known as Photo L.A., will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Reef at L.A. Mart.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Lolo's Surf Cantina, a Baja-inspired Mexican eatery, has opened at Marriott Stanton South Beach. The restaurant is helmed by chef Richard Ampudia and hospitality company Plan Do See.



Contemporary art museum the Bass will reopen in the spring after undergoing extensive renovations, which include an additional 10,000 square feet of space featuring four new exhibition galleries, expanded public spaces, a café, and the educational Creativity Center. Thierry Isambert will be the exclusive caterer.



NEW YORK: Grand Hyatt New York has appointed Joe Gaeta as director of sales and marketing.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Washington City Paper's Best of D.C. voting launch party will take place January 25 at Bourbon DC in Adams Morgan.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Jenny Berg in Chicago, Alesandra Dubin and Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com