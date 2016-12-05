L.A. Auto Show Parties: 8 Engaging Ideas From Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Volkswagen

The Los Angeles Auto Show saw big changes this year: ANSA Productions, which owns and operates the show, combined press and trade days with the four-year-old Connected Car Expo to form a pre-show event this year known as AutoMobility L.A. The new event bowed November 14 through 17, and consumer days ran from November 18 through 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

With considerable buzz around the show’s reinvigorated format, automakers hosted parties and events aimed at capturing amped-up press and influencer attention. Event formats included everything from a decidedly low-tech drive-in movie setup for Volkswagen, to first-of-their kind virtual-reality and Snapchat reveals for Jaguar and Ford, respectively. Here are some of the highlights from carmakers’ auto show events.