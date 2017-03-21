March 21, 2017: 'Time' and 'People' Cancel Correspondents' Dinner Pre-Party, BuzzFeed to Forego NewFronts for Experiential Event, Instagram Users Can Now Save Footage From Live Broadcasts



1. 'TIME' AND 'PEOPLE' CANCEL CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER PRE-PARTY: Time and People are the latest magazines to announce they have canceled their annual White House Correspondents' Dinner event. The publications have decided to not host their pre-party the Friday before the dinner. Washington Post: “A spokeswoman for Time, the parent company of both publications, said that Time will be participating in the dinner itself but that People would be making a donation to the association instead of buying tables at the dinner. The swanky kickoff soiree was one of the bright lights of the annual WHCD party circuit, attracting celebrities who mingled with top journalists and other denizens of official Washington (a sample confab: at last year’s bash, we watched top Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett gab away with supermodel Karlie Kloss). Stargazing, though, wasn’t its only charm—the People/Time party was famous for the often groaning 'swag bags' presented to departing guests. Typically filled with high-end beauty products, gadgets and artisanal sweets, The Reliable Source once clocked in the freebie-motherlode at a solid 20 pounds. People began throwing a WHCD-eve bash in 2006, and in 2009, Time joined as a co-host. The glossies are just the latest media organizations to pull the plug on WHCD-adjacent festivities. Vanity Fair and Bloomberg nixed their regular A-list after-party, while the New Yorker canceled its pre-party. Plenty of celebrities, who in years past might have angled for an invitation, are expected to stay home this time. One reason for the dimmer wattage is the polarizing President Trump and his infamous media hostility, although Trump won’t be attending this year’s dinner." http://wapo.st/2nNr8n7



2. BUZZFEED TO FOREGO NEWFRONTS FOR EXPERIENTIAL EVENT: The latest company to back out of the Digital Video NewFronts this year is BuzzFeed, which will host an experiential event instead. Adweek: “BuzzFeed has chosen, along with Yahoo, to remove themselves from this year’s schedule. The company will still provide information and inside looks to clients, but as a separate event outside of the NewFront schedule. 'We’re really interested in building a deeper engagement with our clients,' Laura Henderson, svp of marketing for BuzzFeed, told Adweek. 'We work differently than other players in the space, and we want to have a more in-depth conversation with partners.' BuzzFeed hasn’t released the full details of its new presentation, but Henderson wants clients to understand how the publisher uses technology in its marketing strategies and creation of branded content. 'Tech and data are at the center of what we do,' she said. 'We’ve been using them to inform our creative development decisions for years at scale, including some of the 600 new pieces of content we create each day.' For BuzzFeed, this isn’t a dismissal of what the NewFronts mean for publishers and advertisers. More platforms, like Twitter, have decided to join the line-up just this year, as they choose to show their video offerings to potential clients.” http://bit.ly/2nDYjwE



3. INSTAGRAM USERS CAN NOW SAVE FOOTAGE FROM LIVE BROADCASTS: Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to save video from live broadcasts. TechCrunch: “The company just announced that broadcasters will have the option to save live videos to their phone after they are done streaming. It’s pretty simple—when your stream ends you’ll see a save button in the upper right corner—you tap it and the video gets saved to your camera roll. Notably, these live videos still won’t be saved on Instagram—so viewers should still feel an urgency to watch since it will still be their only chance to see the stream. That being said, the fact that broadcasters will have the option to keep their stream should increase the occasions that people decide to go live. Previously users may have been hesitant to go live during an important moment (and instead record with their camera app or Snapchat)—because they know they’d lose that footage forever. Now users can get the best of both worlds—they can share interesting live content with their audience while still having the option to save it forever if it’s a special moment. http://tcrn.ch/2nt2omS



BOSTON: Neurofibromatosis Northeast will host its 18th annual Table for Ten charitable dining event on April 5. The organization has partnered with restaurants including Artu, Da Vinci Ristorante, Ocean Prime, and Union Oyster House to offer three-course meals for groups of 10. The event will close with a dessert reception, live entertainment, and an auction at the University of Massachusetts Club.



CHICAGO: WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease has partnered with Burlington Stores to host Night Out to #KnockOutHeartDisease on Friday at Burlington Stores in Skokie. The event will offer free heart-health screenings and heart-healthy living tips.



LOS ANGELES: Burger City Grill is slated to open its third Los Angeles County location in Torrance on March 27.



NEW YORK: Million Dollar Listing NY's Ryan Serhant and his team will host a charity event for Ronald McDonald House New York on April 8 at the Gaga Center.



The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival, which is taking place April 19-30, has announced its Tribeca Talks series lineup. Events will include Jon Favreau in conversation with Scarlett Johansson, Noah Baumbach with Dustin Hoffman, and Bruce Springsteen with Tom Hanks.



Variety's Power of Women: New York event will take place April 21 at Cipriani Midtown. Hosted by Vanessa Bayer, the event will honor Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, Gayle King, Blake Lively, Audra McDonald, and Shari Redstone.



The second annual Meadows Music and Arts Festival will take place September 15-17 at Citi Field.



TORONTO: The 24th annual Hot Docs International Documentary Film Festival will take place April 27-May 7 at various venues. The event will screen more than 200 Canadian and international documentaries.



