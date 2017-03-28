March 28, 2017: Anti-L.G.B.T. Law to Cost North Carolina $3.76 Billion, Raiders Move Expected to Boost Las Vegas Economy, See-Now-Buy-Now Fashion Shows Are on a Decline



1. ANTI-L.G.B.T. LAW TO COST NORTH CAROLINA $3.76 BILLION: North Carolina's “bathroom bill” is expected to cost the state $3.76 billion over the next dozen years. The controversial law, which limits L.G.B.T. protections, has already lost the state numerous sporting and music events. Associated Press: “Over the past year, North Carolina has suffered financial hits ranging from scuttled plans for a PayPal facility that would have added an estimated $2.66 billion to the state's economy to a canceled Ringo Starr concert that deprived a town's amphitheater of about $33,000 in revenue. The blows have landed in the state's biggest cities as well as towns surrounding its flagship university, and from the mountains to the coast. North Carolina could lose hundreds of millions more because the NCAA is avoiding the state, usually a favored host. The group is set to announce sites for various championships through 2022, and North Carolina won't be among them as long as the law is on the books. The NAACP also has initiated a national economic boycott. The AP analysis—compiled through interviews and public records requests—represents the largest reckoning yet of how much the law, passed one year ago, could cost the state. The law excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections, and requires transgender people to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings. … The AP also tallied the losses of dozens of conventions, sporting events and concerts through figures from local officials. The AP didn't attempt to quantify anecdotal reports that lacked hard numbers, or to forecast the loss of future conventions. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan—who leads the largest company based in North Carolina—said he's spoken privately to business leaders who went elsewhere with projects or events because of the controversy, and he fears more decisions like that are being made quietly.” http://apne.ws/2na8fK4



2. RAIDERS MOVE EXPECTED TO BOOST LAS VEGAS ECONOMY: N.F.L. team owners officially approved the relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas on Monday. The move is expected to benefit Las Vegas's economy, most notably with the construction of a new stadium. Yahoo: “This is certainly a controversial move for a league that has appeared to be against any association with “Sin City” for many years. There is in fact still a rule in place that forbids any owner of a gambling company from becoming an NFL team owner. Beyond the complicated philosophical questions, there are simpler business doubts about whether an NFL team can be successful in Las Vegas, a city of tourists. Many skeptics have said the move doesn’t make sense for the team or for the Las Vegas Strip. But having an NFL team in Las Vegas makes clear financial sense for the local economy. It’s why elected officials in Clark County, Nev., where the $2 billion mega-stadium will go up, voted to approve $750 million in public funding for the stadium—the largest public subsidy ever given to an NFL stadium. (The money will come from a small hike in hotel room taxes.) And it’s why Raiders owner Mark Davis pushed so hard for this move. ... You can expect the hotel-casinos that line the Vegas strip, and NFL teams themselves, to offer packages to fans of visiting teams. Think discounts on combined airfare-and-hotel for a weekend when the New England Patriots are playing the Las Vegas Raiders, just like teams offer to their season ticketholders when they make the Super Bowl. Las Vegas Sands C.E.O. Sheldon Adelson, whose real estate footprint in Las Vegas (The Venetian and The Palazzo) is the biggest of any casino owner, outlined in no uncertain terms how the local hotels could boost their own capacity and also ensure that visiting tourists go to the games: 'We could package our rooms with prime seats in the stadium… And all the other hotels could do that too. They could buy tickets to the events and offer to their guests.'” https://yhoo.it/2mJoIJf



3. SEE-NOW-BUY-NOW FASHION SHOWS ARE ON A DECLINE: One of the more recent fashion industry trends has been see-now-buy-now fashion shows. But designers including Tom Ford and Thakoon have decided to do away with the model.The Cut: “In recent weeks, see-now-buy-now’s image as the silver-bullet savior of fashion has taken a hit. Designer Thakoon Panichgul, who had completely overhauled his business to focus on seasonless dressing and e-commerce, announced he was putting his brand on 'pause' to rethink the concept. And Tom Ford, who tried out see-now-buy-now for one season, decided it wasn’t for him, telling Women’s Wear Daily, 'The store shipping schedule doesn’t align with the fashion show schedule … you can’t have a show with clothes that have been on the selling floor for a month.' … Contemporary brands like Rebecca Minkoff have been demonstrably successful at leveraging the possibilities of instant shopping—CEO Uri Minkoff tells the Cut that the brand’s sales were up 64 percent year after year, after adopting see-now-buy-now. For example, their show last month at the Grove in L.A. was open to consumers and was stocked with influencers whose combined following totals over 20 million on Instagram alone, including Chiara Ferragni and Aimee Song. Some pieces were available to buy right after the show, while others dropped 30-45 days later, and Minkoff said that both sold 'way better than normal,' with even the dress the designer wore for her bow selling out briskly online. One surprising discovery that emerges is that this new world of immediate shopping has some old-school aspects to it. (Maybe not that surprising—if you think about it, the old-school couture fitting and trunk show was the original see-now-buy-now.) Stores are putting their muscle into experiences. Von der Goltz points to recent events Bergdorf has done with Kith, Nike, and Fenty, as well as what she calls its 'right off the runway' events, where customers can meet designers, see and touch the clothes, and place reorders.” http://thecut.io/2nopXug



BOSTON: Boston Park Plaza has launched its 90th anniversary celebration, with offers including 90 days of surprise experiences and amenities for lucky guests, special anniversary packages for hotel stays, and cocktail and food specials from its onsite restaurant Off the Common.



CHICAGO: HMR Designs has appointed Nick Watts to its event design team.



LAS VEGAS: For the third consecutive year, Insomniac has teamed up with eBay for Charity for the 2017 EDC Week Charity Auction, raising funds for the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. Bids are now open for the first wave of experiences surrounding North America’s largest dance music festival, Electric Daisy Carnival. The auction runs through April 6.



LOS ANGELES: Homeboy Industries honored chef Thomas Keller at the Lo Maximo awards at L.A. Live on March 25.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Donuts! will take place Thursday at Maps Backlot in Wynwood. Presented by Vine PR, the event features samples from South Florida doughnut shops and a competition for the Golden Donut Award. The event benefits United Way of Miami-Dade.



Brickell City Centre will host its inaugural Shopping Olympics on Saturday. Guests will be given a passport and be tasked with collecting passport stamps around the shopping center to be entered into a raffle to win the event's grand prize and gold medal.



NEW YORK: City Winery's annual Downtown Seder will take place April 3.



Food Bank for New York City's Can Do Awards Dinner, presented by Bank of America, will take place April 19 at Cipriani Wall Street. Mario Batali and Michael Symon will emcee the event.



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The city of Orlando and the Orange County government, in collaboration with Pulse, have named June 12 “Orlando United Day—A Day of Love and Kindness,” in memory of and to honor the 49 people killed at the nightclub last summer. A number of community events are being planned for the day, including a reading of the victims' names at Pulse during the day and an evening ceremony with speakers and music at Lake Eola Park Amphitheater.



TORONTO: A city councillor has suggested Toronto consider a bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. CP24: http://bit.ly/2mJUSV1



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Watergate Hotel is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a variety of hotel room, dining, and spa specials, and events including the “1967-Inspired State Dinner” at the Backroom at Kingbird Restaurant.



The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will make its first Washington-area appearance on April 8 at Pentagon Row in Arlington. The truck will offer Hello Kitty-theme desserts, along with T-shirts, a mug, and the character's signature bow headband for purchase.



