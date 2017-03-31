March 31, 2017: Why Couples Are Turning to a Live Art Service for Wedding Portraits, N.C.A.A. to Review North Carolina's "Bathroom Bill" Replacement, Facebook Launches Fund-Raising Tools for Personal Campaigns and Live Broadcasts



1. WHY COUPLES ARE TURNING TO A LIVE ART SERVICE FOR WEDDING PORTRAITS: Chic Sketch is a live art service for events that some couples are choosing as an alternative to the traditional wedding portrait. The New York Times: “While some artists rely on more traditional methods to encapsulate a moment—a blank canvas, easel, rainbow of colors, set of pencils and brushes—others are using technology. Emily Brickel Edelson is a founder and lead fashion illustrator of Chic Sketch, a live-event service that turns you into a custom sketch. The company’s mobile app will do something similar. For $9.99, a user can send a photo; a fashion artist will transform it into an illustration and email it back. 'I can do a very flattering, fashionable digital sketch on my tablet of anyone at the wedding in three to five minutes,' Ms. Brickel Edelson said. The two-year-old company sends up to three illustrators to portray guests at any wedding. Chic Sketch can print out a 2-by-3-inch sticker of your drawing while on site, broadcast the sketches on a TV screen or projector, and offer a time-lapse video recording of the artist making your chic-self come to life. Prices run from $1,500 to $4,500 for a four-hour event. Portability helps, too, as Ms. Brickel Edelson can follow the couple, or guests, whether it’s inside or out, in a small area or at the cake cutting. That was part of the appeal for Catherine Peridis and Bradley Greenawalt who hired Chic Sketch for their cocktail reception. Ms. Brickel Edelson, who was set up at a table in the garden at Wave Hill, along the Hudson River in the Bronx, sketched 30 of Ms. Peridis’s guests, (there were 110) and emailed or texted everyone their personalized artwork.” http://nyti.ms/2omuKN4



2. N.C.A.A. TO REVIEW NORTH CAROLINA'S “BATHROOM BILL” REPLACEMENT: After North Carolina voted to repeal and replace its anti-L.B.G.T. bill in an effort to bring back N.C.A.A. events to the state, the college sports association has announced it will review the changes and announce next week whether or not it will bring back future championship events. Washington Post: “In a news conference ahead of the Final Four, NCAA President Mark Emmert praised the North Carolina legislature for changing the so-called 'bathroom bill' in response to the Thursday deadline the NCAA set. But he said the NCAA’s board, which consists mostly of college presidents and chancellors, still must decide whether the changes were 'sufficient' for the NCAA to return events to the state. The controversial law caused many businesses and sports leagues, including the NBA and Atlantic Coast Conference, to flee the state. While other economic factors may have been more pressing, the abiding passion North Carolinians have for college basketball may have forced the legislature’s urgency more than any single factor. This month, North Carolina and Duke played preliminary NCAA tournament games in Greenville, S.C., that would have been hosted in Greensboro, N.C. if not for the NCAA’s response to the bill, known as House Bill 2, or HB2. North Carolina risked not hosting any tournament games until 2022 if it did not act by Thursday. Emmert hopes the NCAA will announce a decision early next week. Many civil rights groups criticized the replacement law, House Bill 142, as too similar to House Bill 2. It included a three-year moratorium on local governments enacting nondiscrimination ordinances." http://wapo.st/2nS5CA9



3. FACEBOOK LAUNCHES FUND-RAISING TOOLS FOR PERSONAL CAMPAIGNS AND LIVE BROADCASTS: Facebook has introduced new fund-raising tools, which include support for personal online fund-raisers and the option to add a “donate” button to live event broadcasts. TechCrunch: “This is not the first time Facebook has stepped into the fundraising space. In 2015, it debuted a Kickstarter-like feature aimed at nonprofits that allowed them to set up a campaign page, explain their goals and collect cash. Last year, the company expanded its fundraising tools to allow individuals to collect funds on behalf of nonprofit organizations, as well. It was only a matter of time before Facebook introduced similar tools to its wider user base, especially given the continued popularity of these sort of online campaigns and the social activity that surrounds them. However, the personal fundraisers are limited at launch to six key categories: education (tuition, books or classroom supplies); medical (procedures, treatments, injuries); pet medical; crisis relief (public crises or natural disasters); personal emergencies (house fires, theft, car accidents); and funeral and loss (burial expenses, living costs). … In addition to personal fundraisers, Facebook Pages will now be able to include 'Donate' buttons on their live video broadcasts. This will allow public figures, brands, businesses and other organizations beyond nonprofits to fundraise, too. People watching the live video can choose to either donate as they watch, or after the video ends and is posted on the Page, says Facebook.” http://tcrn.ch/2nzasjm



BOSTON: Team Impact, a nonprofit that matches children with life-threatening and chronic illnesses with college sports teams, will host its fifth annual Game Day Gala on April 26 at Seaport World Trade Center.



CHICAGO: The 19th annual Chocolate Fest will take place May 19-21 in downtown Long Grove. Sponsored by Long Grove Confectionary, the event will feature a chocolate food and experience tent, a chocolate scavenger hunt, live music, and family-friendly activities.



GES, a global full-service provider for live events, has appointed Kristin Sedlacek regional manager of sales support. She'll be based in GES's Chicago client care center.



DALLAS/FORT WORTH: The ninth annual Dallas Art Fair will take place April 7-9 at the Fashion Industry Gallery. The event will feature national and international art dealers and galleries exhibiting painting, sculpture, photography, and more.



LAS VEGAS: Former Cosmopolitan Las Vegas PR execs Renata Follmann and Amy Rosetti have formed the Las Vegas-based public relations agency Rossetti Public Relations, servicing established and emerging hospitality brands around the world.



The Venetian, the Palazzo, and the Sands Expo will turn exterior marquee signs blue on April 2 to support World Autism Awareness Day.



LOS ANGELES: The Daily Front Row has announced that Nick Jonas will host its third annual Fashion Los Angeles awards on April 2. Lily Aldridge, Hailey Baldwin, Fergie, Dree Hemingway, Kim Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, and Busy Phillips are slated to present.



In celebration of Earth Day, Grand Park, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and the Music Center will host Earth Day L.A. programming on April 19.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The New Jewish Home's fourth annual Eight Over Eighty benefit gala will take place April 4 at Mandarin Oriental New York. Celebrating New Yorkers in their 80s and 90s, the event will honor Iris Apfel, Carmen de Lavallade, Vernon E. Jordan, Norman Lear, Jacques Pépin, Morris W. Offit, and Barbara and Donald Tober.



Housing Works will host its fifth annual Groundbreaker Awards Dinner on April 26 at Metropolitan Pavilion. The event will honor journalist Tamron Hall and executive group president of the Estée Lauder Companies, John Dempsey.



The 10th annual Taste of the Upper West Side will take place May 19-20 at the Grand Tent at O'Shea Complex Schoolyard on Columbus Avenue. The first night's Summer in the City: Surf & Turf event will offer dishes from restaurants including Maison Pickle, Levain Bakery, and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. The second night's Best of the West Presented by Park West Village will offer dishes from Rosa Mexicano, Jean Georges, Dovetail, and more.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



PHILADELPHIA: The Philadelphia Museum of Art has begun the Core Project, a physical transformation and renovation of the main building that will be designed by Frank Gehry. The project will add 23,000 square feet of new gallery space.



TORONTO: The eighth annual Session Toronto Craft Beer Festival will kick off Ontario Craft Beer Week on June 10 at Yonge and Dudas Square. The event will offer samples of more than 100 different beers.



