Perfecting User Experience Through Your Customer Experience

While at the BC Tech Summit recently, Sophie Collins spoke about the customer experience from an event app vendor’s perspective. As an enterprise account executive from QuickMobile, which served as a sponsor at the summit, she discussed the importance of creating a positive experience for the user by ensuring the software is intuitive, seamless, and bug free.

User experience (UX) and customer experience (CX) play an integral role in any business’ success. The same holds true for event planners. It’s imperative for event planners to provide a good experience to their customers, the attendees. And for an event tech provider, the attendees are a part of the user demographic.

While CX and UX are similar concepts, they have completely separate meanings. QuickMobile, a mobile event app for conferences and meetings, focuses on CX and UX in conjunction. But the company’s main, and sometimes only, point of contact is with the event planner, the primary focus of the customer experience. The event planner’s CX encompasses all interactions from beginning to end.

Meanwhile, UX involves the usability of a product. This refers to the attendees, who are the ones using the event app, and their experiences. They are the event planner’s customers but QuickMobile’s users. QuickMobile’s limited interaction with the user base means that the team is doubly committed to providing a seamless CX.

Ultimately, if the attendee is happy with the app, it means the event planner is happy as well.

QuickMobile’s CX begins when a planner makes initial contact, which is long before the event app is created. To ensure the team provides a good CX, they make themselves available to help clients at every hour of every day, just like event planners need to be available until the day of the event. QuickMobile provides the best service level agreement in the industry and guarantees to get back to clients within an hour. On the day of the event, the company provides on-site support to assist attendees should any issues arise. After the event, feedback is collected from the planner on what worked, what didn’t, and how CX and UX can be improved for future events.

It’s these two parts of QuickMobile’s professional framework that allows the company to provide a truly elevated event experience.

While there are many event app vendors to choose from, event tech is constantly evolving and innovation is of the utmost importance. QuickMobile’s dedication to both the customer and the user experience is what truly sets the company apart and drives business.

