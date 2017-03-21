LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: The Paper Invitation Is Not Dead: What You Need to Know About Modern Design

Steve Paster, the founder of Alpine Creative Group, discusses what he’s learned after 30 years of designing event invitations.

March 21, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook

Hosts: David Adler, Beth Kormanik
Guest: Steve Paster

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. sits down with Steve Paster, the founder and managing partner of Alpine Creative Group, a New York-based company that has been designing invitations and paper accessories for events for the last 30 years. Paster traces the history of the event invitation world, then explains the main things a modern event organizer needs to know. He delves into specifics on lead times, budgets, ways invitations should vary for different types of events, and how to write effective invitation copy. This episode is a must-listen for every planner who wants to make a positive impression before an event even begins.

Sponsored by Digitell. Running time: 32:35.

Show Notes

In This Episode: 

  • Roundtable Discussion [02:03]: how technology has changed the invitation world; why electronic invites haven’t stayed popular—and when they can still be effective; the best invitation designs for nonprofits; why today’s invitations are all branded

Further Reading:

Sponsored By

Invitations/Collateral Electronic Invitations Print Invitations

MORE Invitations/Collateral STORIES

Event Intelligence
6 Apps That Send Invitations Right From Your Phone
Event Intelligence
3 Tips for D.I.Y. Video Invitations
The Scout
8 Unique 3-D Event Invitations

MORE Electronic Invitations STORIES

Event Intelligence
How to Create Must-Read Event Correspondence
Holiday Ideas Season
12 Festive Options for Company Holiday Cards and Party Invitations

MORE Print Invitations STORIES

Event Snapshot
Fashion Show Invitation Includes Bacteria-Spotted Petri Dish
Idea File
8 Fashion Invitations You Need to See
Event Snapshot
Video: H&M Puts Scrolling LED Panel in Invitation
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue