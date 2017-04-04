LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

GATHERGEEKS

Podcast: Why Convention Centers Are Becoming Town Squares

The C.E.O. of the Long Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau talks about activating spaces and turning convention centers into community centers.

April 4, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook

Host: David Adler
Guest: Steve Goodling

In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, sits down with Steve Goodling, the president and C.E.O. of the Long Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, before BizBash’s Southern California Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Goodling discusses the future of convention centers; how venues bring people together for a common goal; why venue improvements can transform a city’s economic health and sense of community; and why it’s important to create customized, personality-filled meeting spaces. This episode is a must-listen for anyone in charge of booking—or running—meeting rooms, convention centers, and other gathering spaces.

Sponsored by Digitell. Running time 17:29.

Show Notes

In This Episode: 

  • Roundtable Discussion [02:28]: how the 1960s-era Pacific Arena was transformed into a modern ballroom; why it’s crucial to remember that taxpayers own these spaces; how he finds inspiration and unexpected touches to add personality to design

Further Reading:

Sponsored By

Venues/Locations Conferences/Trade Shows

MORE Venues/Locations STORIES

Event Report
Marriott Hosts Bourbon Battle With Local Spin
Event Snapshot
How To Make a Ribbon-Cutting Interactive—and Actually Fun
Readers' Forum
A Producer of Events for Presidents and Pop Stars Shares His Favorite Places

MORE Conferences/Trade Shows STORIES

Event Report
How a Conference Transformed a Parking Lot for Three Back-to-Back Parties
News
Report: Which Event Marketing Tools Drive Attendance?
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue