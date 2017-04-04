Podcast: Why Convention Centers Are Becoming Town Squares

Host: David Adler

Guest: Steve Goodling



In this episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash, sits down with Steve Goodling, the president and C.E.O. of the Long Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, before BizBash’s Southern California Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Goodling discusses the future of convention centers; how venues bring people together for a common goal; why venue improvements can transform a city’s economic health and sense of community; and why it’s important to create customized, personality-filled meeting spaces. This episode is a must-listen for anyone in charge of booking—or running—meeting rooms, convention centers, and other gathering spaces.



Sponsored by Digitell. Running time 17:29.

Show Notes

In This Episode:

Roundtable Discussion [02:28]: how the 1960s-era Pacific Arena was transformed into a modern ballroom; why it’s crucial to remember that taxpayers own these spaces; how he finds inspiration and unexpected touches to add personality to design

Further Reading:

Sponsored By