Predicting the Top Event Instagram Trend of 2017

Selffee, a New York City-based food and beverage technology startup, recently launched its latest product: the Selffee cookie.

Selffee is the one and only edible photo booth. The innovative duo behind the startup, Farsh Kanji and David Weiss, have been creating smiles and engaging audiences at pop-ups, corporate events, and parties around the New York City area for the past six months with their exclusive app and printing technology. Using only safe, FDA-approved flavorless dyes, consumers can snap, print, and sip or eat their image, which is printed directly onto cookies, cupcakes, and even iced coffees within a few minutes.

The response to this breakthrough idea, which elegantly brings together the undeniable popularity of the selfie with food, has been incredibly positive in the event industry at weddings, bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs, birthday parties, corporate events, and even activations at trade shows. The majority of Selffee's customers take a photo with their edible selfie and post it to their social media, organically boosting exposure of the brand and event.

Coming in 2017, Selffee will launch a web store where customers can upload their favorite image or selfie and have cookies with this edible print delivered to their door across the country.

