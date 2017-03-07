Restored for Recreation: San Diego’s Horton Plaza Park

Creating a unique downtown gathering place that is inviting and vibrant for events and an everyday destination for locals and tourists was the ultimate dream when restoring Horton Plaza Park. The park enables producers and clients to customize its built-in infrastructure year-round to create visually spectacular events and generate guaranteed wow factor.

On May 4, 2016, Horton Plaza Park celebrated a two-part grand opening that drew more than 3,000 visitors, civic leaders, and press. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer kicked off the excitement by turning on the renovated 1910 historic fountain to extensive applause and delight. Designed by late American architect Irving Gill, the park’s Broadway Fountain is a San Diego landmark and was the first fountain in the United States to integrate electricity and water in the 1900s.

All 53,000 square feet of Horton Plaza Park was bustling with activation and excitement throughout opening weekend. The highlight was a highly anticipated musical performance by William Close and the Earth Harp Collective. They transformed the amphitheater into an incredible instrument by placing a large resonating chamber on the stage and stretching harp strings to the top of the venue’s 23-foot-tall color-changing light sculptures. The park and amphitheater shined like a beacon, signaling to San Diego County that a new destination for entertainment had arrived.

Keeping with Westfield’s promise to bring spectacular moments to Horton Plaza Park, Entertainment Weekly and SweeTARTS hosted their Con-X series with an exciting performance by pop artist Troye Sivan during Comic-Con 2016. More than 1,000 fans attended and enjoyed the concert and SweeTARTS experiential zone.

Here’s how clients can easily create and customize dazzling and daring experiences at Horton Plaza Park:

Power for All Performers and Vendors

Over 600 amps of three-phase production power, with ample outlets strategically located throughout, is available to accommodate vendors’ needs while keeping the production power isolated and dedicated for the main events. Access to house power eliminates noisy, costly, and aesthetically unpleasant generators.

Branded Lights Delight the Crowd

SweeTARTS easily lit up the park with its signature pink-and-blue brand colors by utilizing the park’s luminaries and attached D40 spotlights. The Broadway Fountain inspired many social media moments with programmed brand colors.

Vendor Convenience and Visitor Accessibility

Weight-bearing pavers in the park’s amphitheater floor space and south plaza allow production vehicles to drive directly on to drop equipment and set up stages. Plus, the largest parking structure in downtown San Diego is located next door, so guests can easily park and walk.

Visitors now can experience the historic Horton Plaza Park and the Broadway Fountain, equipped with a full spectrum of programmable LED light fixtures, any time of year. Now implemented with incredible, new technology, the fountain seamlessly integrates light sculptures, inspiring music, and mesmerizing water features to help make the park a regional treasure once again.