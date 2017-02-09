Scarborough & Tweed Enhances Pop-Up Shops

Scarborough & Tweed, a leader in event pop-up shops, recently introduced two new features that enhance the shopping experience for guests and make planning easier for organizers.

One new feature is on-site customization, which is now available with Scarborough & Tweed's pop-up shops. Guests can have their monogram, name, or initials embroidered, embossed, or printed on gifts. With this option, event organizers can select any item from any brand, including exclusive brands such as Patagonia, Bobby Jones, and Helly Hansen.

Scarborough & Tweed has also developed relationships with top brands that do not require a minimum order or inventory commitment. With this option, event organizers can return any unused merchandise after the event.

When designing an event pop-up shop, the experts at Scarborough & Tweed work with the event organizer to select distinctive gifts that are uniquely tailored to the brand, event theme, and budget. The company also brings the merchandise, designs the display, and handles all of the sales.

Scarborough & Tweed is best known for its “bags that give back.” Every bag purchased from the company’s custom bag catalog provides one meal for a child in need through World Food Program USA. Scarborough & Tweed designs and produces its bags in-house, allowing the company to offer low minimums and fast turnaround. Scarborough & Tweed's bags are made in the USA.

In addition to bags, Scarborough & Tweed offers an extensive line of top-quality promotional products. With offices in New York and London, Scarborough & Tweed supplies brand-name merchandise, highly customized gifts, and inexpensive giveaways to events all over the world. The company's experienced team tastefully wraps gifts, stuffs swag bags, and carefully packages and ships orders directly to each event.

For more information, contact Scarborough & Tweed at mail@stweed.com or 914.741.2706.