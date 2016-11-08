Scarborough & Tweed Expands One Bag = One Meal Campaign To Feed Children In Need

Every purchase from Scarborough & Tweed's custom bag catalog provides one meal for a child in need through World Food Program USA.

Scarborough & Tweed, a leading provider of corporate gifts, has entered into an expanded partnership with World Food Program USA to feed children in need across the globe.

As part of its One Bag = One Meal campaign, Scarborough & Tweed designed a special custom bag that can be purchased on the retail market. Every bag purchased from the company's custom bag catalog provides a nutritious meal for a child in need through World Food Program USA.

Since launching the One Bag = One Meal campaign in late 2015, the company has so far donated more than 50,000 meals to children in need through World Food Program USA. “We're so pleased that our customers have really gotten behind our efforts to support World Food Program USA and their incredible mission,” said Lisa McCullagh, president of Scarborough & Tweed. “We look forward to donating even more meals in the second year of our campaign.”

As the largest provider of school meals on the planet, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is helping break the cycle of hunger and poverty by empowering children in the poorest communities with education and good nutrition. Studies have shown that school meals boost enrollment, attendance, and graduation rates, especially among girls in vulnerable households. Through the promise of a daily school meal, WFP is easing a family's burden of putting food on the table while encouraging boys and girls to stay in school.

“Investing in school meals is one of the most effective ways to nourish the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and inventors across the planet,” said Rick Leach, president and C.E.O. of World Food Program USA. “WFP's work feeding millions of children across the globe would not be possible without the support of U.S. companies and consumers.”

Scarborough & Tweed's bags are perfect for meetings, conferences, and events. The bags can tote gifts, giveaways, conference materials, and company literature. The bags also make a great impression as stand-alone gifts. Scarborough & Tweed produces the bags in its own manufacturing facility in New York. The bags come in a variety of styles, fabrics, and colors and can be fully customized.

In addition to bags, Scarborough & Tweed offers an extensive line of world-class promotional products. With offices in New York and London, Scarborough & Tweed supplies brand-name merchandise, highly customized gifts, and inexpensive giveaways to events all over the world. The company's experienced team tastefully wraps gifts, stuffs swag bags, and carefully packages and ships orders directly to each event.

To purchase the World Food Program USA bag and join the fight to end world hunger, visit wfpusa.scarboroughtweed.com.

Note: Scarborough & Tweed offers bags at a range of price points to fit any budget. The company has committed at least 25 cents per bag to World Food Program USA.