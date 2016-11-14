See a 100-Foot-Long Sushi Roll Made for a Vegas Restaurant Launch

Chef Masaharu Morimoto’s new restaurant Morimoto Las Vegas opened within MGM Grand in Las Vegas on November 3. And the event was a Las Vegas-style spectacle including a lion dance parade through the resort, drummers in the main lobby, and chef Morimoto’s deconstruction of a 132-pound tuna to show off his well-known knife skills. The event also included the dramatic making of a 100-foot-long maki roll. The chef joined MGM Grand President and C.O.O. Scott Sibella, MGM Resorts International C.O.O. Corey Sanders, and MGM grand vice president of food and beverage Jason Shkorupa, along with dozens of friends and guests, to create the 100-foot fresh tuna roll wrapped in seaweed.