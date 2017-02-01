See How All-White Origami Created an Elegant Gala Design

The National YoungArts Foundation hosted its annual gala on January 14, capping off the organization’s intensive, week-long workshop program that took place from January 8 to 15. Held on the organization's campus in Miami, the Backyard Ball featured a black-tie reception and seated dinner by Starr Catering Group, along with a series of artist vignettes.

In addition to the performances by former YoungArts winners, the event’s design concept was also developed by a 2016 recipient in visual arts, Hannah Taurins. The all-white origami theme included references to the ancient art of paper-folding with geometric details and decor elements, including suspended paper butterflies, angular candleholders and vases on the dining tables, and structural signage.

Plus, for the first time, the foundation awarded its 2016 Max Mara Young Visionary Award, which was given to dancer Javon Jones; luxury brand Max Mara presented the gala for the third consecutive year.

Following the dinner, the gala’s after-party, the Backyard Bash, took place on the YoungArts Plaza and featured dancing and dessert with music by DJ Walshy Fire.

The event, which drew more than 700 guests including renowned artists and alumni, community leaders, and philanthropists, raised more than $1.5 million to benefit the YoungArts’ programs in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, helping to support the development of the country’s aspiring young artists.