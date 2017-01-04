See How Ice Sculptures Turned a Shopping Center Into a Winter Wonderland

To get shoppers into the spirit of the season, luxury shopping neighborhood CityCenterDC curated a daylong ice gallery event that showcased fashion- and holiday-theme ice sculptures. Produced by BrandLink Communications, the December 10 event featured more than 20 sculptures designed by Ice Lab at various spots at the outdoor boutique shopping destination.

The event—which also featured a live ice carving demonstration and a live DJ set—gave guests a chance to pose with interactive sculptures including one modeled after a Dior dress.

CityCenter also incorporated a social media component to the event with the “Hashtag Mailbox,” a branded mailbox that allowed shoppers to print social media posts as physical postcards, which they could then mail out in the mailbox. Washington-based bakery RareSweets and juice bar Fruitive gave out complimentary hot chocolate and hot cider.