LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Find Ideas
All Stories
EVENT SNAPSHOT

See How This Event Made Bare Lightbulbs Look Elegant and Rich

Rolex created the look of a starlit sky over an exclusive awards dinner.

Edison lightbulbs nodded to the theatrical stage setting for Rolex's Awards for Enterprise dinner.  Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Rolex Awards for Enterprise Add to IdeaBook

Edison lightbulbs nodded to the theatrical stage setting for Rolex's Awards for Enterprise dinner. 

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Rolex Awards for Enterprise

By Alesandra Dubin Posted November 21, 2016, 7:30 AM EST

LOS ANGELES Rolex feted the 40th anniversary of its Awards for Enterprise at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 15, honoring individuals from all over the world for their projects across science, technology, the environment, exploration, and cultural heritage. Film director James Cameron hosted the star-studded event, which opened with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by the award ceremony and a private dinner by Wolfgang Puck; following the presentation, a large screen lifted to reveal the dining area, which was set up right on the Dolby’s stage. 

Producer and designer Bounce-AEG played up the fact that the dinner took place on an actual theatrical stage, choosing Edison lightbulbs as the major design feature: Suspended at all different heights over diners, the lights resembled a starry sky, creating a simple but dramatic decor element in the space.

Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue