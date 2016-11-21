See How This Event Made Bare Lightbulbs Look Elegant and Rich

Rolex feted the 40th anniversary of its Awards for Enterprise at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 15, honoring individuals from all over the world for their projects across science, technology, the environment, exploration, and cultural heritage. Film director James Cameron hosted the star-studded event, which opened with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by the award ceremony and a private dinner by Wolfgang Puck; following the presentation, a large screen lifted to reveal the dining area, which was set up right on the Dolby’s stage.

Producer and designer Bounce-AEG played up the fact that the dinner took place on an actual theatrical stage, choosing Edison lightbulbs as the major design feature: Suspended at all different heights over diners, the lights resembled a starry sky, creating a simple but dramatic decor element in the space.