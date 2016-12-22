See How This Gala Created a Winter Wonderland

Every December, the Choral Arts Society of Washington hosts its annual fund-raising gala in conjunction with its holiday concert series at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as a way to show donors the direct benefit of their contributions—and elicit more during a post-performance silent auction. With the ambassador to Switzerland serving as the honorary patron for the 36th edition of gala on Monday, event producers took inspiration from a sculpture at his residence and created a Swiss Alps-theme space for dinner.

“The Swiss aesthetic is very clean and refined as well as being organic,” said Tad Czyzewski, executive director of the Choral Arts Society. “We saw this sculpture that was a very unique juxtaposition of an organic tree next to a very linear building, so we used it as inspiration.”

After a 90-minute choral performance in the first-floor Concert Hall, guests took the elevators up to the rooftop terrace for a reception followed by dinner and dancing. Upon exiting the elevators, floor-to-ceiling white drape—a nod to the flag of Switzerland—and soft blue lighting set the ambience for the dinner area’s decor.

As guests turned down the hallway, the drape stopped and the dinner space came into view. There, DC Rental had draped the tables—a mix of rounds and kings tables for V.I.P.s—with white linens topped with open-weave silver sequin overlays. The centerpieces mimicked the tables with white hydrangeas as the main element, accented by blue thistle, silver bell pods, dusty miller, and tall brown branches, another nod to the tree sculpture and Swiss design aesthetic. Crystal chandeliers over the kings tables and those with low centerpieces added an appropriately icy feel to the room.

Before sitting down for dinner, the 520 guests—100 more than last year—perused the 109 items of the silent auction in an adjoining ballroom. The items included a mix of travel, jewelry, art, and dining as well as experiences at the ambassador’s residence such as a dinner for 10 or a summer ice cream social poolside for 20 people. Though final numbers are still being tallied, the opening bids for the auction totaled $20,000 more than the $75,000 goal for the entire auction. Overall the gala exceeded its fund-raising goal of $550,000 by 2 percent.