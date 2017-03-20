See Inside a Construction-Theme Museum Gala

Construction isn't the most glamorous industry, but an art museum gala recently used it as inspiration to host an eye-popping gala.



The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, hosted its annual gala on February 4 to celebrate a year of construction on its future West Wing, a 42,000-square-foot project designed by Foster & Partners. The new wing is slated to increase space for its permanent collection, as well as provide space for educational programming and special exhibitions.



The construction-theme event, which also opened the museum's sixth annual Recognition of Art by Women exhibition, was held in a tent outside of the museum that was surrounded by cranes and earth movers. Inside, the design featured a hot-pink color scheme with construction-inspired touches such as sawhorse tables and decor including yellow fencing and copper pipes.



Here's a look at how the gala brought the construction theme to life.