EVENT REPORT

See Inside a Construction-Theme Museum Gala

The Norton Museum of Art celebrated the first year of construction of a new wing with a gala that featured design elements such as copper pipe, safety cones, and fencing.

By Ian Zelaya March 20, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Photo: Capehart Photography

Photo: Capehart Photography

Norton Museum of Art Gala
MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA Construction isn't the most glamorous industry, but an art museum gala recently used it as inspiration to host an eye-popping gala.

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, hosted its annual gala on February 4 to celebrate a year of construction on its future West Wing, a 42,000-square-foot project designed by Foster & Partners. The new wing is slated to increase space for its permanent collection, as well as provide space for educational programming and special exhibitions.

The construction-theme event, which also opened the museum's sixth annual Recognition of Art by Women exhibition, was held in a tent outside of the museum that was surrounded by cranes and earth movers. Inside, the design featured a hot-pink color scheme with construction-inspired touches such as sawhorse tables and decor including yellow fencing and copper pipes.

Here's a look at how the gala brought the construction theme to life.

Design/Decor Themes Color Scheme

