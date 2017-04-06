LIST YOUR BIZ
See Inside Nike's Shoe-Inspired Pop-Ups

Nike hosted "Sneakeasy" pop-ups in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Toronto for its fourth annual Air Max Day, which celebrates the shoe brand's past and present designs.

By Ian Zelaya April 6, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

Photo: Dorothy Hong

Throughout the month of March, Nike released a combination of retro and new shoe styles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its original Air Max shoe. The celebration culminated with the fourth annual Air Max Day on March 26, which was preceded by a week of Nike “Sneakeasy” events—limited invite and R.S.V.P.-only consumer pop-ups that featured Nike-inspired artwork and interactive experiences—which took place in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Toronto.

Meant to provide a look into the past, present, and future of the Air Max shoe, the events—for which Nike declined to identify the design and production vendors—offered consumers a variety of experiences depending on the location. While each Sneakeasy revolved around the same concept, each pop-up offered its own design and slightly different activities and displays for consumers. Experiences included curated art exhibits, surprise music performances, evening events hosted by local influencers, interactive Air Max genealogy displays, and the chance try out and purchase the brand's newest limited-edition designs that launched on Air Max Day: the Nike Air VaporMax and the Nike Air Max 1 Flyknit. 

“Each location celebrated a mix of Air Max retros, remixes, and innovations that were released throughout the month of March,” said Matthew Kneller, communications director for Nike North America, who noted that this was the first time the brand hosted the speakeasy-inspired pop-ups for Air Max Day. “Sneakeasys across the country also featured a unique look at the brand-new Nike Air VaporMax. Each location gave consumers access to either purchase or customize their very own Nike Air VaporMax through NikeiD [our customizable design feature].”

Kneller also noted that the brand “is always striving to inspire and curate experiences for our consumers in unique ways.” Here's a look at the different ways Nike activations engaged consumers in four cities.

