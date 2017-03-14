Sitting Pretty in Spring: Using Furniture at Your Next Event

Longer, sunnier days; alfresco dining; vibrant blooms; and finally-in-season fare mean one thing: spring is almost here! As events make their way back outdoors to the long-awaited mild weather (or carefully crafted designs bring that familiar feeling indoors), spring is the perfect time to reinvent your event style and incorporate furniture. Here are some ways that perfect furniture pieces can elevate your spring event.

1. Get the conversation started! Beautiful furniture pieces give guests common ground to chat about, and interactive pieces, such as Chalkboard Bars, get guests directly involved in the event.

2. Keep the environment in mind when laying out your furniture, so that you can direct guests’ gazes toward stunning scenery, like the local landscape or skyline, for a thoughtful event design.

3. Now that guests are trading snow boots for sandals, give them a comfortable spot to sit and rest their feet during cocktails or dancing with indoor or outdoor lounge furniture.

4. Since the weather can be in flux through the spring season, be prepared for anything Mother Nature might send your way. Canvas Market Umbrellas are great for giving guests a spot away from the sun; patio heaters can warm up a chilly night; and Escort Umbrellas can help shield guests from the rain.

5. Choose neutral furniture styles so that the details pop. Stunning spring floral, perfectly patterned pillows, and themed decor shine on classic pieces.

