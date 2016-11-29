Stretch Shapes expands facility to offer Custom Stage Designs

Thanks to some big expansions and the addition of state-of-the-art equipment, Stretch Shapes, located in Eugene, Oregon, is ready to make a big splash in the custom stage design market.

For nearly a decade, Stretch Shapes has predominately offered tension fabric truss covers, ceiling decor, projection screens, and flat panel sails while doing custom frames and structures along the way. Over the past year, however, a shift in demand for custom designs and structures has prepared the Stretch Shapes team to offer a complete package to customers looking for custom stage designs that incorporate stretch fabric and metal frames.

In order to fully dedicate itself to the custom stage design market, some major expansions were necessary. Recent additions to the Stretch Shapes facility include increasing the production space from 3,500 square feet to 11,000 square feet. This has allowed the team to bring in an Autometrix CNC fabric cutter, which has drastically cut production time and improved cutting accuracy, all while reducing waste and fatigue on employees.

As part of the expansion, a massive testing facility has been put in place to test all custom fabric structures before they ship out. In addition to the expansion and equipment, Stretch Shapes has also brought in a fully dedicated fabrication team to work solely on custom frames for its clients. Utilizing 2D and 3D custom stretch fabric structures, the design team at Stretch Shapes has already received accolades for its work. In the recent Worship Leader Magazine, which included its annual Best of the Best for 2016, Stretch Shapes was awarded the Best of in Music & Space: Architecture and Worship Design.

“Our passion was founded in building customer-centric stretch fabric elements that performed beyond belief, however we were not offering many framed goods to go with [them]. We're now doing that and graduating our quest for perfection to not only soft, but hard goods as well,” said Niko Mantele, C.E.O. and founder of Stretch Shapes.

The ability to combine stretch fabric with metal structures has opened a whole new medium for stage designers and event planners. With decades of experience in audiovisual production and the live event industry, Stretch Shapes seems poised to make a big impact in the custom stage design market.

Interested in having your next custom project done by the Stretch Shapes team? Give them a call today at 888.370.0202, or visit www.stretchshapes.net.