Sundance 2017: 20 Highlights From Brand Activations and Events

The highlights and lowlights of this year's Sundance Film Festival weren't limited to the 119 feature films and 68 short films that were screened. Attendees of the festival's 33rd edition, which returned to Park City, Utah, from January 19 to 29, experienced three feet of snow, a cyber attack that affected box offices, and power outages that postponed screenings. The festival also introduced it's first-ever environmental-focused program called the New Climate, and played host to an independently organized Women's March—which was one of 673 marches that were part of the worldwide mass protest aimed at President Donald Trump on January 21.



Once again, festival sponsors and brands used the 10-day event as an opportunity to engage with festival attendees, filmmakers, and actors. Here's a look at what companies including Dream Hotels, Orville Redenbacher's, Stella Artois, and Francis Ford Coppola Winery brought to Sundance this year.