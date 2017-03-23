LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

SXSW 2017: 32 Ways Brands Engaged Festival Attendees

A look at the most creative stunts and activations from brands such as Twitter, Mashable, Comedy Central, and more.

By Nadia Chaudhury March 23, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for TNT Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for TNT

AUSTIN This year's South by Southwest tech, music, and film festival had a calmer feel than previous years, with the absence of big-scale events such as Spotify House, Hype Hotel, and Samsung. Nevertheless, there were plenty of marketers, brands, and sponsors vying to attract the attention of festivalgoers over the span of the 10-day festival, which ran from March 10 to 19 in Austin, Texas. Activations, interactive events, and parties spotlighted never-before-seen technology, music, food, and more.

From Fader Fort’s downsized festival and TNT’s giant wave pool to National Geographic’s robotic chalkboard art and Pandora’s sponsor punch cards, here's a look at how brands stood out in the crowd.

Launch slide show

SXSW Music Festivals Film Festivals Technology/Electronics Industry Events

More Event Report Stories

How a Conference Transformed a Parking Lot for Three Back-to-Back Parties
Marriott Hosts Bourbon Battle With Local Spin
Why Old Navy Celebrated Spring With Skateboarding

MORE SXSW STORIES

News
SXSW’s New Chatbot Answered More Than 56,000 Questions From Attendees
News
New Mobile Payment System for Events Debuts at SXSW
News
SXSW 2017: What to Expect at Austin’s Biggest Festival of the Year

MORE Music Festivals STORIES

Event Intelligence
Does Your Event Need a Field Hospital?
From the Editors
The Best Event Photography of 2016

MORE Film Festivals STORIES

Event Report
Sundance 2017: 20 Highlights From Brand Activations and Events
Event Report
New York Film Fest Offers High-Tech Programming—for Free
News
TIFF 2016 Preview: The Most Anticipated Festival Events and Activations
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue