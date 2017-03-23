SXSW 2017: 32 Ways Brands Engaged Festival Attendees

This year's South by Southwest tech, music, and film festival had a calmer feel than previous years, with the absence of big-scale events such as Spotify House, Hype Hotel, and Samsung. Nevertheless, there were plenty of marketers, brands, and sponsors vying to attract the attention of festivalgoers over the span of the 10-day festival, which ran from March 10 to 19 in Austin, Texas. Activations, interactive events, and parties spotlighted never-before-seen technology, music, food, and more.

From Fader Fort’s downsized festival and TNT’s giant wave pool to National Geographic’s robotic chalkboard art and Pandora’s sponsor punch cards, here's a look at how brands stood out in the crowd.

