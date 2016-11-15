Taste of the World with Hollywood Glamour

When Breeders' Cup approached Warner Bros. Special Events with the idea for a vintage Hollywood-style event set on Warner Bros.’ New York Street backlot, the team embraced the challenge by adding a contemporary twist.

Upon arrival, guests walked the purple carpet lined with topiary trees and were greeted with gold rimmed glasses of champagne to complete their celebrity treatment. Throughout the evening, rotating tours given by Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, gave an inside look into the world of filmed entertainment.The Set Lighting team and Design Studio created custom elements for this prestigious affair that included gold-framed marquee signs and branded sponsor store windows. Sleek, white art deco lounge furniture brought a modern edge to a classic style. Tufted bar fronts lined in silver and gold were used for various tasting stations where world famous chefs put together small bites for the elegant crowd. Empire chandeliers floated down from the sky, giving a warm glow to the guest seating areas punctuated by silver candelabras. For the finishing touches to this extravagant mansion setting, WB Special Events curated a collection of busts, silver serving pieces, and race-horse trophies from the WB Property Department.

From start to finish, this had all the makings of a celebrity affair. The night came to an end with everyone singing and dancing during a performance by Super Diamond.

New York Street was originally built in the 1930s for classic Hollywood gangster pictures starring James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart, and Edward G. Robinson. This downtown business district can be dressed to represent virtually any major city. It's been featured in movies as diverse as The Last Samurai, Blade Runner, and for a pivotal scene in The Artist. New York Street is the location for the popular television show Shameless and served as the ambulance entrance for the television series E.R., complete with an elevated commuter railway. Providing capabilities for a large main stage and green room, New York Street is the perfect home for your award shows and gala receptions for groups from 600 to 1,500. Contact the Special Events department now at 818.954.2652 for special 2017 packages.