The proof of a good event is in the pictures. With every attendee now armed with a smartphone, creative and eye-catching event photography is more important than ever. Chosen by BizBash photo editor Taylor McIntyre, the photos here are standout examples of photographers going beyond the standard guest photos to present events from new and interesting perspectives.
The Best Event Photography of 2016
The images from events that stood out for their composition, perspective, and creative ideas.
Posted December 29, 2016, 7:15 AM EST