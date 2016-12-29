LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Find Ideas
All Stories
FROM THE EDITORS

The Best Event Photography of 2016

The images from events that stood out for their composition, perspective, and creative ideas.

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hublot Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hublot

Posted December 29, 2016, 7:15 AM EST

The proof of a good event is in the pictures. With every attendee now armed with a smartphone, creative and eye-catching event photography is more important than ever. Chosen by BizBash photo editor Taylor McIntyre, the photos here are standout examples of photographers going beyond the standard guest photos to present events from new and interesting perspectives.

Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue