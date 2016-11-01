The Best Kept Secret in Los Angeles

There is a neon sign on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles that reads: “Wilshire Ebell Theatre.” The theater, however, is only one part of the massive legacy that is The Ebell of Los Angeles.

Here are four things to know about the Ebell.

1. The Ebell is a nonprofit women's organization of doers



The Ebell of Los Angeles is, and always has been, the gathering place for one of the nation's largest women's organizations. “We have event producers who seek the Ebell specifically because our mission aligns with their client's,” said Anessa Birkemeier, director of catering and events, “It's important to this millennial generation to engage with businesses that make a difference and make an impact on the world. The Ebell is perfectly aligned with that mission and has been since its founding in 1894.”

2. The Ebell is a boutique event and catering destination



In 1927, this designated National Treasure was built to the specification of women hosting world dignitaries, celebrities, and educational forums. The Clubhouse was designed for effortless flow, while the lounge, featuring iron-work portal, leads naturally into the art salon, one of the first dedicated art exhibition spaces in Los Angeles. The garden, featuring an iconic statue and fountain, welcomes guests for al fresco socializing and into the grandeur of the dining room. Refinements designed into this architectural masterpiece include a gliding staircase, ornately carved ceiling and archways, hardwood floors, and an impressive collection of vintage furnishing and fixtures.

“It's important to us that the cuisine we offer is as elevated and memorable as the setting in which it is presented,” said Ron Armendariz, executive chef. Whether presenting an intimate wine pairing dinner or a reception for 1,200 guests, menus are designed to meet the vision of the event producer and client.

3. The Ebell is home to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre



The Wilshire Ebell Theatre is the only Broadway-style theater in Los Angeles and has been in continuous operation since 1927. The theater is host to a variety of theater, concert, and dance productions as well as graduation ceremonies, corporate training events, charity concerts, and awards shows. “The house can feel quite intimate, even with a sold-out show of 1,270,” said Michael O'Connor, theater manager. “For events that incorporate a pre- or post-show reception, the Clubhouse is just steps away. It makes quite an impressive."

4. The Ebell is a living legacy



Through its annual scholarship awards, on-going social services programs, and support of various Los Angeles charities, the Ebell is always building upon its legacy, seeking ways to broaden its impact and expand its endeavors. The preservation of the historic venue is a passion shared by Ebell members, staff, and guests alike. The dedication of volunteers from the women's organization, the devotion of the staff, and the appreciation guests express of their experience all help to shape the Ebell of Los Angeles as a multi-faceted jewel in L.A.'s crown.

The secret is out. Come be a part of the legacy.

For more information, visit www.ebellla.org or call 323-931-1277

