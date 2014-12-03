From frozen orange peels to barbecue mist and a bacon garnish, these drinks have unusual ingredients that will surprise guests at holiday parties, corporate events, or even during a daytime meeting break. Here's a look at the wildest boozy—and nonalcoholic—concoctions that catering firms and mixologists are whipping up across North America.
The Wildest Drinks to Serve at Events Now
Here's a look at 15 unusual drinks to serve at holiday parties, corporate events, and meeting breaks.
By Jenny Berg Posted December 3, 2014, 7:15 AM EST