Three Tips for Getting Stable, Secure Wi-Fi for Events

When it comes to Wi-Fi for events, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. To ensure the best possible Wi-Fi result, it’s important to answer these three questions:

How will the Wi-Fi be used?

What does the event space look like?

What is the source of bandwidth?

This information will allow Wi-Fi engineers to calculate how much equipment, labor, and bandwidth are necessary to make your event a success.

If you would like more information about how to get secure and stable Wi-Fi at your next event, please contact April Moore at wifi@smartsourcerentals.com, or by telephone at 800.427.2382.