Why a Luxury Fashion Brand Planned a Playful Dinosaur-Theme Party

Whimsy would perhaps not be the first word typically associated with the luxury, work-appropriate brand Coach—but that was exactly the approach the brand used in the design and production of a recent party in New York. That’s because Coach was celebrating the launch of its new collaborative collection, Coach x Colette, which features a playful dinosaur as its central motif in clothes and accessories including a kids’ collection.

The October 25 party at New York’s American Museum of Natural History was followed by a pop-up that ran through November 1 at the brand's SoHo store, where the collection was available. Pieces are emblazoned with the “Rexy” dino motif, so the brand looked no further than the dinosaur theme for inspiration at the opening party, which had a concept from Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, Colette creative director Sarah Andelman, and Bureau Betak. Coach’s Anne Sofie Dejgaard oversaw the event’s execution.

“I definitely see Rexy as a mascot for Coach now,” Vevers said. “She holds a special place in my heart because [the image is] really specific and it stands out, and it’s really unusual. I just reacted to it immediately and really personally, and I’ve found that’s the way that other people have reacted to it. It just feels fresh.”

As for hosting the event at the dinosaur-dotted museum venue, Vevers said, “When you’re doing a collaboration about dinosaurs and you’re in New York City—you couldn’t do any better than here.”