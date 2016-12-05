Why Luggage Was Used as Performance Art for Cyber Monday

Building on its habit of unconventional marketing initiatives, smart luggage startup Raden recently promoted its durable, tech-forward suitcases with a performance art piece that traveled to five New York hotels including the Standard and the Plaza. The luggage brand, which launched in March, partnered with performance artist Matt Starr, who traveled to each hotel with 84 pieces of luggage for a comedic performance that engaged passersby. Starr is known for performing artistic stunts for brands, including Amazon.



The activation, which was produced by Culture Corps—an art consultancy launched by Art Production Fund co-founders Yvonne Force and Doreen Remen—took place November 28 to coincide with Cyber Monday.



“As seen with Raden’s sleek, beautifully designed cases, we place a strong value on art and creativity, and this mentality applies to our marketing strategies as well,” Raden founder and C.E.O. Josh Udashkin said in a press release. “We loved the idea of using such a unique and artistic way to create an unexpected curiosity around Raden. We aren’t just creating a new standard in luggage innovation; we aim to create immersive experiences that bring our brand to life for both customers and people who aren’t yet familiar with our mission to overhaul the luggage and travel industry.”