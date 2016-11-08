Why Rémy Martin Launched a Tour to Educate and Entertain

Fans of Rémy Martin recently got to enjoy the French cognac in a unique way when the brand launched a new traveling pop-up experience that combined educational classes, food, and art installations to provide a unique presentation of its history.



La Maison Rémy Martin kicked off its U.S. tour October 21 to 23 by transforming New York's Industria into a branded venue. The 80-minute interactive, multi-sensory tours—which were free and open to the public with advanced registration—consisted of four individualized experiences that allowed 30 attendees during multiple sessions daily learn about various Rémy Martin makes and blend their own cognac. The experience was part of the One Life/Live Them campaign, which celebrates the brand's talents including winegrowers and cellar masters.



“La Maison Rémy Martin is an interactive experience that helps to demystify cognac, while at the same time creating a fun, interactive environment that allows clients to celebrate their many talents,” said Emma Medina, vice president of marketing for Rémy Martin.



Medina explained that Rémy Martin launched a program in 2011 that introduced consumers to the cognac-making process, but that the brand wanted to launch an immersive and interactive event that showcased the environment, time, and people involved in making the cognac. Medina also noted that the tour targets both cognac aficionados and fans who are just discovering the brandy.



“Because we know that not many people will have the opportunity to travel to Cognac, France, to experience how Rémy Martin cognac is made and what makes it so unique, we wanted to bring this experience to our clients,” said Medina. “La Maison showcases the art of craftsmanship and incorporates sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and touch to provide an interactive sensorial experience that brings the client as close to Cognac—and the cognac-making experience—that they can get, without actually being there.”



New York participants were also given the opportunity to register for limited master classes along with the tour, which included a conversation with French kinetic artist Vincent Leroy, a mixology workshop with Kyle Ford, or a culinary workshop with Marc Forgione, depending on the night.



La Maison Rémy Martin traveled to the Lakewood in Chicago November 3 to 6, and will make its final stop at Siren Studios North Orange in Los Angeles November 17 to 20.