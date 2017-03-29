LIST YOUR BIZ
Why This Company Offered Cash Prizes Frozen in Ice

Kijiji Canada promoted the findings of its most recent Second Hand Economy Index by inviting passersby to chip at an ice wall for cash prizes.

By Amanda Scriver March 29, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Photo: Greig Reekie Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Greig Reekie

TORONTO When local classifieds company Kijiji Canada wanted to promote the findings of its third annual Second Hand Economy (S.H.E.) Index, it enlisted experiential marketing agency Free for All Marketing to help get the word out by creating a branded ice wall with cash prizes.

“To support the launch of the S.H.E. Index, we wanted to bring to life some key findings that were most relevant to Canadians,” said Lisa Barrans, president of Free for All Marketing. The activation, which took place March 16 simultaneously at Rivoli's outdoor patio in Toronto and an outdoor space in Calgary, featured real-life items that could be bought and sold on Kijiji Canada. One of the more unique items was an oversize couch made from five tons of ice.

According to the finding in the S.H.E. index, on average Canadians can earn $1,037 through the second-hand economy. Visitors were given the opportunity to earn a cash prize frozen in the ice wall with prizes from $5 to $1,037.

“We wanted visitors to see that they may be ‘sitting’ on some cold, hard cash around their homes,” said Barrans. “Demonstrating how easy, fast, and fun it is to earn cash with Kijiji, we invited consumers to select a ball frozen in the wall and chip away to reveal their free cash prize.”

The activation also created its own Snapchat filter to celebrate the day. The team at Free for All Marketing worked closely with Veritas Communications on PR and social media for the bi-city activation.

