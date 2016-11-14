Why This Pop-Up Café Served Mini Versions of Popular New York Foods

Zagat, the restaurant ratings and reviews website, celebrated the launch of its 2017 New York City Restaurants Guide with a unique pop-up café that focused on miniature versions of notable dishes from local restaurants. Dubbed the “Tiny Cafe,” the concept was inspired by Zagat's focus on small, yet helpful, restaurant reviews.



The pop-up came to Astor Place in New York's Greenwich Village from October 27 to 29, offering passersby free tiny dishes from restaurants including Pizza Loves Emily, Los Tacos No. 1, and Magnolia Bakery. “Zagat is known for their succinct, curated reviews and it's our belief that tiny things are easier to digest,” said Tiffany Herklots, marketing manager at Zagat. “We thought we would take advantage of a really fun culture moment, which is tiny food, and open up a tiny café.”



The Instagram-friendly activation, which was was produced by Deeplocal, also took place in conjunction with Zagat's recent rebrand and new iPhone app.