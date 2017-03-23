LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT INTELLIGENCE

Why This Trade Show Is Adding Facebook Live to Its Social Media Strategy

Find out how the Global Pet Expo is using the live video platform during its three-day event.

By Mitra Sorrells March 23, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

The Global Pet Expo's new social media mascot, Hamlet the Hamster, joined American Pet Products Association executive vice president Andy Darmohraj during a Facebook Live tour of the show floor Wednesday morning. Organizers created the five-foot-tall cutout of a hamster—and the hashtag #hamletthehamster— to create a fun photo opportunity for attendees. Photo: Courtesy of Global Pet Expo Add to IdeaBook

The Global Pet Expo's new social media mascot, Hamlet the Hamster, joined American Pet Products Association executive vice president Andy Darmohraj during a Facebook Live tour of the show floor Wednesday morning. Organizers created the five-foot-tall cutout of a hamster—and the hashtag #hamletthehamster— to create a fun photo opportunity for attendees.

Photo: Courtesy of Global Pet Expo

ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA The Global Pet Expo opened Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center with more than 1,100 exhibitors from around the world showcasing the latest products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, horses, and more. The show has strategically used social media for years, including posting videos on a dedicated YouTube channel and using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. This year organizers have added Facebook Live to the show’s social media plan, as a way to reach both people who cannot attend and those who are at the show.

“We saw just on our personal feeds how news stations or newspapers are using Facebook Live to get information out, and we thought it’s a no-brainer for us. There’s so much cool stuff going on at the show, so watching a few minutes on Facebook Live made a lot of sense,” says Andy Darmohraj, executive vice president and C.O.O. of the American Pet Products Association, which is the presenter of the show along with the Pet Industry Distributors Association.

Working with the Impetus Agency, which handles the show’s PR, organizers are doing 10-minute Facebook Live broadcasts a couple of times each of the three days of the show. The content will vary, from a tour of the show floor to interviews with featured speakers and coverage of the New Products Showcase Awards.

“We don’t want to do so much that we then discourage people from following us on Facebook, and we’re being very careful about what we stream. It has to be something newsworthy and interesting so people will want to watch it, so not just for the sake of being live,” Darmohraj says. “It’s very easy to oversaturate.” Staff are also monitoring comments posted during the Facebook Live broadcasts so they can respond as necessary.

Another new element to the show’s social media strategy this year are custom Snapchat filters, which organizers hope will add an element of fun to attendees’ posts. They also modified the show’s rules regarding photography to encourage guests to share images on their social networks.

“We had a standard rule of no photography on the show floor, which made a lot of sense a long time ago. But now that everyone has a cell phone, it’s very challenging to police. So we’ve modified the rules to say if you are looking to photograph an exhibitor’s booth, you need to get the exhibitor’s permission. But if you are shooting in the aisle or in one of the specialty areas the rule doesn’t apply anymore,” Darmohraj says.

More than a quarter of the 1,130 exhibitors at this year’s show are international companies, and 223 are first-time exhibitors.

Social Media Strategy Social Media Integration Trade Shows

MORE Social Media Strategy STORIES

News
How to Create a Food Event Made for Instagram
Event Report
How to Use Influencer Marketing to Increase Event Attendance
Event Report
How This Antiques Show Became a Sold-Out Event

MORE Social Media Integration STORIES

Event Intelligence
Inside Goodyear's Bowl Game Sponsorship Strategy
Event Report
What Made This Food Festival So Instagram-Friendly?

MORE Trade Shows STORIES

Q & A
Q&A: Lessons on Commemorating an Event’s 100th Anniversary—and Managing a Weather Emergency
Event Report
Steal These Ideas to Create Inviting Trade Show Booths
Event Report
C.E.S. 2017: What Caused the Biggest Buzz on Social Media
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue