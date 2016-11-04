World Series Mania: How a Chicago Gala Catered to Guests Who Wanted to Watch Baseball

The Field Museum, a Chicago institution, celebrated the 50th anniversary of its women's board at an October 29 gala. The night was set to include cocktails, dinner, dancing, and a special award presentation to trustee Marshall Field V. The night accomplished all of that—plus a surprise viewing of a historic Chicago Cubs game. The event coincided with Game Four of the World Series, which saw Chicago's hometown team competing for the first time since 1945.

“We knew as soon as the playoffs and World Series schedule came out that we might be competing with a historic moment in Chicago,” said women's board director Trish Farrell. “It was an easy decision for us to show the game because we didn't want the many Cubs fans in the room to be furtively peeking at their phones to see how the team was doing. They had waited much too long for this moment!”

Since the program included two short tribute videos, organizers had already worked with HMR Designs and Frost to incorporate two screens and video projection into the decor. “We showed the game from start to finish without sound, breaking for two short programs that honored the museum's women's board and Marshall Field,” Farrell said. “We were happy to celebrate three Chicago icons in one night, and our guests had a lot of fun with it.”

And though the Cubs lost that particular game, team spirit remained high: Some guests even wore baseball caps with their formal attire. Plus, the benefit itself was victorious: The night raised some $2.2 million, which marks an increase over the $2 million raised last year.

The Cubs went on to win the championship, the team's first World Series title since 1908.