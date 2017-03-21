Your Guide to Engage Communities With Smart Seating

The modern community is made up of people who are eager for real connection. Event planners are often responsible for facilitating that connection, and though the methods are many, it is never easy. The use of digital technology tools at social functions is becoming increasingly popular, but there should be an equal emphasis on the us of design and furniture to create an emotionally engaging experience and stimulate participation. FlexibleLove, a brand known for one-of-a-kind patented flexible seating, offers some advice on how to engage meaningfully for your events:

Step 1 - Make Room With Furniture

When planning an event, it is a key duty to leave enough space for your guests to easily encounter each other and interact in comfort. An accommodating bar table or adaptable seating can be used to create an open ambience so that no matter where you are, there will always be room for one more.

Step 2 - Engineer for Interaction

Make sure the venue is packed with opportunities for spontaneity, surprise, and excitement. Install a jukebox and let the guests choose their own soundtrack, or create a photo booth where people can express themselves and make memories. An artistic installation that forces your guests to put down their drinks and start engaging with each other is a great way to keep conversation flowing.

Step 3 - Beauty is Power

The only objects that won’t move at an active social event are inferior lighting fixtures and cheap rental furniture, so the furnishings installed in your venue should be carefully chosen to match the status of your V.I.P.s. Feature elegantly shaped objects and warm, organic materials to set a sophisticated tone at any gathering.

Bonus - An Engaging Experience Should Be Repeatable

With the nonstop pace of event planning, it can be challenging to continue generating new ideas. FlexibleLove seating creates multiple shapes to celebrate different kinds of space and to accommodate the diversity of the human race. Just keep the room’s adornments simple and deliberate, and let the chair do all the talking. The honeycomb structure of FlexibleLove provides long-lasting durability, so you can stretch, play, and repeat for any and all of your community events.

