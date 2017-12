This week's roundup includes a Beyoncé-theme Christmas room at the Miracle on Seventh Street holiday pop-up bar in Washington, alcoholic milk and cookie shots at SyFy's Jingle Hell's anti-holiday pop-up bar in New York, a life-size bar made with gingerbread bricks at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. Live, and a ball pit and bounce house filled with 250,000 balls at Amazon Web Service's Re:Play party in Las Vegas.