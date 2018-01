This week's roundup includes the Body Shop and Cruelty Free International's dog protest against animal testing in New York, science-based food stations at Perot Museum of Nature and Science's Night at the Museum fund-raiser in Dallas, a vinyl pressing station at American Express and Justin Timberlake's album-listening party in New York, and a Mercedes-Benz SUV dipped in synthetic resin at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.