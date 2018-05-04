10 Best Ideas of the Week: Janelle Monáe Music Video Vignettes, a Silent Auction in Library Stacks, CNN's Playing Cards Tunnel

This week's roundup includes vignettes inspired by Janelle Monáe music videos at the artist's album launch party with Spotify in Los Angeles; a silent auction in library stacks at the Toronto Public Library Foundation's Biblio Bash; a tunnel created with oversize playing cards at CNN's brunch following the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington; and cocktails garnished with hotel and destination photos at Marriott's One Program announcement in New York.