NEWS

10 Best Ideas of the Week: Janelle Monáe Music Video Vignettes, a Silent Auction in Library Stacks, CNN's Playing Cards Tunnel

Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week.

By Ian Zelaya May 4, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT

Photo: Jerritt Clark

This week's roundup includes vignettes inspired by Janelle Monáe music videos at the artist's album launch party with Spotify in Los Angeles; a silent auction in library stacks at the Toronto Public Library Foundation's Biblio Bash; a tunnel created with oversize playing cards at CNN's brunch following the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington; and cocktails garnished with hotel and destination photos at Marriott's One Program announcement in New York.

