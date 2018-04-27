10 Best Ideas of the Week: National Geographic's Picasso-Theme Photo Ops, a Hanging Condom Installation, Absolut's LED Dance Floor

This week's roundup includes National Geographic's Picasso-theme photo ops to promote its show Genius: Picasso; a hanging condom installation at the Diesel Red Room Party in Toronto; Absolut's LED dance floor at Coachella; and an American Airlines plane in Los Angeles depicting characters from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, Stand Up To Cancer researchers, and American Airlines employees who are cancer survivors.
