LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...
NEWS

10 Best Ideas of the Week: National Geographic's Picasso-Theme Photo Ops, a Hanging Condom Installation, Absolut's LED Dance Floor

Here's a look at 10 steal-worthy ideas we spotted this week.

By Ian Zelaya April 27, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT

10 Best Ideas of the Week: National Geographic's Picasso-Theme Photo Ops, a Hanging Condom Installation, Absolut's LED Dance Floor Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for National Geographic

This week's roundup includes National Geographic's Picasso-theme photo ops to promote its show Genius: Picasso; a hanging condom installation at the Diesel Red Room Party in Toronto; Absolut's LED dance floor at Coachella; and an American Airlines plane in Los Angeles depicting characters from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, Stand Up To Cancer researchers, and American Airlines employees who are cancer survivors.

More News Stories

10 Best Ideas of the Week: Kentucky Derby-Theme Centerpieces, a Serena Williams Retrospective, CoverGirl's Nude Pillow Photo Booth
Who's Speaking at BizBash Live: Florida
10 Best Ideas of the Week: Janelle Monáe Music Video Vignettes, a Silent Auction in Library Stacks, CNN's Playing Cards Tunnel
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue