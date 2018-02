This week's roundup includes OkCupid's political postcard-writing station at the brand's D.T.F. campaign celebration in New York; Autograph Hotel Collection's step-and-repeat made with film scripts at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah; Kiehl's vitamin C-inspired strength test at the brand's new serum launch in Los Angeles; and an album display wall that responded to QR codes the pre-Grammys Mastercard House in New York.